Josh Groban Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Next Week

Josh Groban will appear as a guest on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" next Monday, November 23!

In 2017, Groban concluded his Broadway run in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, which Time Out New York called, "one of the best musicals of the decade."

Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, GRAMMY nominated singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances.

He has appeared in the feature films Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Hollars,Coffee Town, and Muppets Most Wanted, as well as on NBC's The Office, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and CBS' The Crazy Ones. Groban has released seven previous studio albums, his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003's 6x-platinum Closer, 2006's double-platinum Awake, 2007's 6x platinum Grammy-nominated Noel, 2010's gold-certified Illuminations, and 2013's gold-certified All That Echoes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, giving Groban his first No. 1 debut and third chart-topper.

See the full list of next week's guests here:

Monday, Nov. 23 - Kelly and Ryan welcome back JOSH GROBAN for a performance. Also, "Live" kicks off "Thanksgiving Family Cooking Week" with a recipe for sweet potato pie from Ryan and the SEACREST FAMILY.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 - Actor HUGH GRANT returns to "Live." Plus, Kelly and Ryan welcome the winner and runner-up of "Dancing with the Stars." And "Thanksgiving Family Cooking Week" continues as Kelly prepares a dish with her husband MARK CONSUELOS.

Wednesday, Nov. 25 - AMY ADAMS chats with Kelly and Ryan about the film "Hillbilly Elegy." Also, "Thanksgiving Family Cooking Week" concludes with a recipe from the GELMAN FAMILY.

Thursday, Nov. 26 - TBD

Friday, Nov. 27 - Kelly and Ryan talk to JOEL McHALE about the show "Card Sharks," and SCIENCE BOB demonstrates how to make homemade volcanoes.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

