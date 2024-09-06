Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells to Reunite on CELEBRITY WHEEL OF FORTUNE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells will reunite once again! On Thursday, Gad took to social media to tease an upcoming appearance with his Gutenberg! co-star on the new season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Though the specific episode air date is unknown, the show is slated to return to ABC on Monday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m. Take a look at his posts below!

Gad and Rannells first rocketed to national attention as the original Elder Cunningham and Elder Price in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon, a pairing that drew comparisons to some of the great comedy stage duos. They have since become household names with Gad starring in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, Kenneth Branagh’s film adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express, Hulu’s horror-comedy series “Little Monsters,” and as the voice of Olaf in Disney’s Frozen and Frozen 2.

Rannells has starred in HBO’s acclaimed series “Girls,” Showtime’s “Black Monday,” and voiced Matthew in Netflix’s adult animated series “Big Mouth.” He has returned to Broadway in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Falsettos for which he received his second Tony Award nomination. Most recently, the duo starred in Gutenberg! The Musical! on Broadway.

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" takes a new spin on the iconic game show "Wheel of Fortune" with the primetime debut of America's Game® on America's network, ABC. Hosted by pop culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" welcomes celebrity contestants to come spin the world's most famous wheel and solve word puzzles for a chance to win up to one million dollars. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, "Wheel of Fortune" is the most successful syndicated program in the history of television. Trademarked as America's Game, more than 115 million people have never known a world without the seven-time Emmy® Award-winning game show, which is currently in its 38th season in syndication. The enduring popularity of "Wheel of Fortune," which still pulls in an average of more than eight million viewers nightly, can be attributed to the faces of the program, Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Sajak's witty banter and White's dazzling wardrobe have had viewers welcoming them into their homes every weeknight through generations.

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" is executive produced by three-time Daytime Emmy Award winner and 17-time nominee Mike Richards ("Wheel of Fortune," "JEOPARDY!," "The Price is Right," "Let's Make a Deal," "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?"). The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. "Wheel of Fortune" is distributed by CBS Television Distribution.