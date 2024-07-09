Josh Gad Announces New Memoir IN GAD WE TRUST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony & Grammy winning multi-hyphenate Josh Gad, took to Instagram to announce his upcoming debut memoir, 'In Gad We Trust.' Along with the announcement, Gad wrote: "From the highs and lows of my career to the personal moments that shaped me, this book is a deeply personal look into my life and experiences,"

The heartfelt and humor-filled collection of essays will delve into Gad's personal journey, from navigating his parents' divorce to grappling with weight and self-image challenges. Known for his breakout role as Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon and the voice of Olaf in Disney's Frozen, the stage and screen star promises an intimate look at the highs and lows of his career, including insights into fatherhood, his mentorship with Robin Williams, and more.

Scheduled for release on January 14, 2025, "In Gad We Trust" is now available for preorder, featuring never-before-seen photos and an audio edition narrated by Gad himself.

In addition to his new memoir, Gad is also set to mark his directorial debut with a biopic centering on legendary comic Chris Farley.