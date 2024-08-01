Jordan E. Cooper Joins Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-nominated playwright Jordan E. Cooper has joined the cast of Disney's upcoming Freaky Friday 2, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, according to Deadline. He will be playing the character of "Jett" in the movie, but specific details about his role have not been disclosed.

Cooper joins returning cast members Mark Harmon as Ryan- husband of Tess and father to Anna- Chad Michael Murray as Anna's crush Jake, along with Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. Also new to the franchise are Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Sophia Hammons.

The sequel to the 2003 film is directed by Nisha Gantra and is slated to arrive in theaters in 2025. Production is currently underway.

The original movie is a body-swap comedy that became a Disney staple in the mid-2000s upon its release. That itself was a remake of the 1976 movie of the same name starring a young Jodie Foster.

Jordan E. Cooper is an award-winning playwright, producer, director and performer. He is the youngest Black American playwright in the history of Broadway with his critically acclaimed, Obie Award-winning, play AIN’T NO MO’, which opened on Broadway in December 2022 to critical acclaim. AIN’T NO MO’ received six TONY Award nominations including “Best New Play” and “Best Featured Actor in a Play” for Jordan’s role as the hilarious and bossy flight attendant “Peaches.” He was recently included in the 2024 edition of Forbes 30 under 30.