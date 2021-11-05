Joel Grey to Host Theater Hall of Fame 50th Anniversary Ceremony

Joel Grey has been announced as the host for the 50th annual Theater Hall of Fame for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater induction ceremony. This year's honorees are: Actor-playwright Anna Deavere Smith, composer Alan Menkin, set designer Bob Crowley, actor Leslie Uggams, director Gerald Freedman (1927-2020), and actor Victor Garber.

The ceremony will take place on November 15, 2021 at the Gershwin Theatre.

Presenters will include Brian Stokes Mitchell, Alfred Uhry, Daryl Roth, Jack O'Brien, John Benjamin Hickey, and Stephen Schwartz.

The Theater Hall of Fame was founded in 1971 by James M. Nederlander, Earl Blackwell, and Gerard Oestreicher. To be eligible for nomination, the individual must have at least 25 years in the Broadway theater, five major productions, be a leader of Off-Broadway, or a regional theater pioneer.

For more information visit https://americantheatrecritics.org/