Joe Locke Says AGATHA ALL ALONG is 'Not a Musical'

Marketing is in full gear for Agatha All Along, the spooky follow-up to Marvel's WandaVision starring Kathryn Hahn as the witch Agatha Harkness. Ahead of its premiere on September 18, the cast and crew talked to Entertainment Weekly about some things to expect from the show- including its musical nature.

At least one new song has been confirmed for the show from songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The duo previously penned "Agatha All Along" for WandaVision, for which the upcoming series borrows its title. In the feature, actor Joe Locke told EW that the series "is not a musical, but music is definitely another texture to it." Eager fans will have to wait until its Disney+ debut to find out exactly what this means.

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen (Locke) helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down The Road.

Throughout some of the trials faced by Agatha's coven of witches, showrunner Jac Schaeffer revealed that he weaved pop culture references in the show, such as the witches from The Wizard of Oz. Hahn recalled channeling The Wicked Witch of the West for one costume, calling it a "childhood dream come true."

Hahn also described seeing her costar, Broadway legend Patti LuPone as the good witch Glinda: "I think I speak for a lot of us, we were breathless when we got to see Patti as a good witch for that first time. It was so dear and perfect, and just the sweetest thing — not words that you would normally [use to] describe this powerhouse on a stage," she said. Read the full feature at EW.

The witches' coven is led by Kathryn Hahn as Agatha, along with Broadway alum Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Aubrey Plaza. They are joined by Joe Locke, who recently starred as Tobias in Sweeney Todd on Broadway.

Agatha All Along, which features new music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, will premiere on Disney+ on September 18. Watch the new song below.

Photo Credit: Marvel