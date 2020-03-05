Joe DiPietro Tom Jones' Musical WHAT'S NEW PUSSYCAT? to Play Leeds Playhouse

A new Tom Jones musical, What's New Pussycat? brings a sunny 60's hit parade to life at Leeds Playhouse.

Adapted from Henry Fielding's The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling, the musical is penned by playwright Joe DiPietro (Memphis, All Shook Up) and features songs associated with music star, Tom Jones.

The musical is set to run at Leeds Playhouse beginning September 23, under the direction of Luke Sheppard (& Juliet) and will feature choreography by Arlene Phillips.

The show tells the story of the fictional character of the same name from Henry Fielding's 1749 comic novel, "The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling." In the show, Fielding's Tom Jones is now a singer from '60s London who resembles the iconic pop star.

After being presented with the idea of a Tom Jones jukebox musical, DiPietro began doing research, and learned that the singer in fact took his stage name from Fielding's literary character. After reading the 900 page novel, DiPietro was eager to start work on the project. He modernized the story by setting it in London during the 1960's, a time when Tom Jones' music career was in full swing with such hits as "What's New Pussycat," "Delilah," and "It's Not Unusual". All of the songs will appear in the show.

A 2017 staged reading stared Richard Fleeshman as Tom Jones, while GAME OF THRONES' star Hannah Waddingham took on the role of an older woman who seduces him.

For more information visit leedsplayhouse.org.uk





