Joanna Greer, Teacher and Associate Artistic Director of TADA! Youth Theater, Has Passed Away

Joanna Greer, Teacher and Associate Artistic Director of TADA! Youth Theater, Has Passed Away

Her celebration will take place at 54 Below on Sunday, April 16 at 11:00am.

Apr. 08, 2023  

Joanna Greer, a beloved member of the NYC theater community, and a devoted teacher who was dedicated to handing down the art forms of dance and storytelling, passed away on March 31 peacefully at home surrounded by family and love.

Joanna is survived by her husband, Ryan Greer, with whom she had a dance company, and her two children, Miles and Liza. She was profoundly motivated to teach youth, as Associate Artistic Director at TADA! Youth Theater and as a teaching artist at many public and private schools in the city.

Her celebration will take place at 54 Below on Sunday, April 16 at 11:00am. There is also a Go Fund Me link to support a burgeoning choreographer interested in the art of dance and storytelling with a scholarship in her honor.

To RSVP to the celebration, visit: https://fb.me/e/14HPNjU99?mibextid=RQdjqZ

To donate, click here: https://gofund.me/e90c99b2

Watch an excerpt from Joanna's work here:



