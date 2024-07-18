JoAnn M. Hunter to Direct Broadway-Aimed YASUKE: THE BLACK SAMURAI

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Variety has reported that JoAnn M. Hunter will direct the Broadway-aimed musical Yasuke: The Black Samurai. Hunter is best known as the choreographer for Broadway's School of Rock, Bad Cinderella and more.

Yasuke: The Black Samurai, which Hunter will also choreograph is aiming to open on Broadway during the 2026-27 season. Yasuke: The Black Samurai is based on a true story of events that took place in the 16th Century of Feudal Japan.

The book and music will be by Bálint Varga with lyrics by Azusa Fujikura, Jöel René Scoville and Joe Barros.

Read the full story HERE.

Watch Quentin Earl Darrington sing 'BUSHIDO' from The Black Samurai below!

About JoAnn M. Hunter

JoAnn M. Hunter has 20 Broadway shows to her credit as a Choreographer, Associate Choreographer and Performer.

Choreography credits include Broadway productions of Bad Cinderella, School Of Rock (Broadway, US Tour and West End, Australia), Disaster, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Broadway Bound.

National Tour/Regiona credits includel: Ever After (Alliance Theatre), World Premiers of August Rush with John Doyle, Beatsville by Glenn Slater, A Sign Of The Times by Bruce Vilanch, Harmony (Alliance/Ahmanson Theatre) by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, and Marvin Hamlisch and Rupert Holmes’ The Nutty Professor directed by Jerry Lewis. Pump Boys and Dinettes , Grease, Oliver, & Curtains all at (PMP), Nat’l tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. She has directed Debra Monk in her one woman show with special guest Ron Rifkin, Andrea Martin, Victor Garber, and David Hyde Pierce.

Hunter was the Associate Broadway Choreographer for Spring Awakening, Curtains, The Wedding Singer, and All Shook Up.

