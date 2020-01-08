Jimmy Greene Quintet Performs On Miller Theatre's Jazz Series

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts continues its 2019-2020 Jazz series with Jimmy Greene Quintet, Saturday, February 1, 2020, 8:00 P.M. at Miller Theatre (2960 Broadway at 116th Street).

Saxophonist Jimmy Greene is "without doubt one of the most striking young tenors of recent years" (Jazzwise). In addition to his recordings and performances as a bandleader, he can be heard on over 75 albums and has appeared with artists Freddie Hubbard, Harry Connick, Jr., and Horace Silver, to name a few. He makes his Miller debut with his Quintet in tow.



ARTISTS:

Jimmy Greene, saxophones

Lage Lund, guitar

Aaron Goldberg, piano

Reuben Rodgers, bass

Kendrick Scott, drums

A native of Hartford, CT, Jimmy Greene is a GRAMMY nominated saxophonist, composer, and arranger. First runner-up in the 1996 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition and one of DownBeat's "25 Young Rising Stars in Jazz" in 1999, Greene is considered one of the most respected saxophonists of his generation.



In 2014, Greene wrote and recorded an album that no parent should ever have to make: Beautiful Life, which celebrated the life of Ana Márquez-Greene, his six-year-old daughter who was murdered along with 19 other children and six educators on December 14, 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT. He continues to honor and memorialize her spirit with Flowers (2017), his second release for Mack Avenue Records.



Greene has toured and/or recorded with Horace Silver, Tom Harrell, Freddie Hubbard, Harry Connick, Jr., Avishai Cohen, Kenny Barron, Lewis Nash, Steve Turre, the New Jazz Composers Octet, and the Carnegie Hall Jazz Band, among many others. As a member of Harry Connick Jr.'s Big Band, he is a featured soloist on 2 DVD releases, Harry for the Holidays and Only You. Greene's solo recordings include GRAMMY nominated Beautiful Life (Mack Avenue); Live at Smalls (SmallsLive); Mission Statement (RazDaz/Sunnyside); The Overcomers Suite (NuJazz); Gifts and Givers, True Life Stories, Forever, and Introducing Jimmy Greene (Criss Cross); and Brand New World and Live at Birdland (RCA Victor).



The Jimmy Greene Quartet performs regularly in jazz venues, festivals, and clubs worldwide, including the Jazz Standard (New York), Le Club (Moscow), Casa del Jazz (Rome), Sunside Jazz Club (Paris), Red Sea Jazz Festival (Israel), Lapataia Jazz Festival (Uruguay), and Amazonas Jazz Festival (Brazil). As a composer, Greene has won numerous awards including the ASCAP/IAJE Commission in honor of Ornette Coleman; the State of Connecticut Governor's Arts Award in Music; and the City of Hartford's Innovator Award in Music, among others.



Greene holds a D.M.A. in Jazz Arts Advancement from the Manhattan School of Music, an M.M. in Music Education from Boston University and a B.M. in African-American Music Studies from The Hartt School of the University of Hartford. He is Associate Professor of Music and Co-Coordinator of Jazz Studies at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, CT. He is a clinician for Borgani Saxophones and Vandoren mouthpieces, reeds, and ligatures and uses their products exclusively.





