Jessica Vosk To Welcome Laura Benanti and More As Special Guests For CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' At 92NY

In an Instagram post this afternoon, Jessica Vosk announced that three special guests will join her for California Dreamin': Jessica Vosk Sings the Songwriters of Laurel Canyon, the Lyrics and Lyricists 2022/23 season opener.

The show is an intimate exploration of the legendary icons of California's Laurel Canyon in the 1960s and '70s, including the Mamas and the Papas, Joni Mitchell, Crosby Stills & Nash and the Eagles, whose beautiful harmonies and trailblazing songwriting inspired Vosk and formed the soundtrack to her earliest musical memories. Jason Gotay join on November 5, Molly Cate Brown on November 6 and Laura Benanti on November 7.



The California Dreamin' creative team includes visionary director James Darrah, celebrated for his visually and emotionally arresting work at the intersection of theater, opera and film, and who worked with Vosk on the PBS Great Performances broadcast The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood; multi-talented, award-winning Broadway music director and composer Mary-Mitchell Campbell , who directed Vosk's sold out Carnegie Hall debut; and vocalists Marissa Rosen and Marty Thomas.



Best known for her starring role on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked, and as an acclaimed concert performer, Vosk marks this L&L debut as a departure from the Broadway and pop material for which she's become known and a return to the childhood passions which first stirred her love of music.



"I grew up listening to my parents' records, pretending to be Linda Ronstadt and my dad used these songs to teach me about harmony," Vosk recalls. "The lyrics tell such wonderful stories about success, failure, heartbreak, falling and getting back up; they're like monologues about life experiences. And while they're very personal for me, they're also universal. I want the audience to feel like they're in my living room, listening to music that elicits their own memories and emotions."



Conceived, Co-Written, and Performed by Jessica Vosk



Featuring Marissa Rosen and Marty Thomas, Vocals



James Darrah, Director and Co-Writer

Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Music Director

Matt Kunkel, Producer

Stephanie Alvarado Prugh, Producer



Musicians

Clayton Craddock, Drums

Eric Davis, Guitar

Matt Hinkley, Guitar/Keyboard, Bass, Fiddle





