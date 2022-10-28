Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jessica Vosk To Welcome Laura Benanti and More As Special Guests For CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' At 92NY

The show is an exploration of the legendary icons of California's Laurel Canyon in the 1960s and '70s, including the Mamas and the Papas, Joni Mitchell, and more

Oct. 28, 2022  
Jessica Vosk To Welcome Laura Benanti and More As Special Guests For CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' At 92NY

In an Instagram post this afternoon, Jessica Vosk announced that three special guests will join her for California Dreamin': Jessica Vosk Sings the Songwriters of Laurel Canyon, the Lyrics and Lyricists 2022/23 season opener.

The show is an intimate exploration of the legendary icons of California's Laurel Canyon in the 1960s and '70s, including the Mamas and the Papas, Joni Mitchell, Crosby Stills & Nash and the Eagles, whose beautiful harmonies and trailblazing songwriting inspired Vosk and formed the soundtrack to her earliest musical memories. Jason Gotay join on November 5, Molly Cate Brown on November 6 and Laura Benanti on November 7.

The California Dreamin' creative team includes visionary director James Darrah, celebrated for his visually and emotionally arresting work at the intersection of theater, opera and film, and who worked with Vosk on the PBS Great Performances broadcast The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood; multi-talented, award-winning Broadway music director and composer Mary-Mitchell Campbell , who directed Vosk's sold out Carnegie Hall debut; and vocalists Marissa Rosen and Marty Thomas.

Best known for her starring role on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked, and as an acclaimed concert performer, Vosk marks this L&L debut as a departure from the Broadway and pop material for which she's become known and a return to the childhood passions which first stirred her love of music.

"I grew up listening to my parents' records, pretending to be Linda Ronstadt and my dad used these songs to teach me about harmony," Vosk recalls. "The lyrics tell such wonderful stories about success, failure, heartbreak, falling and getting back up; they're like monologues about life experiences. And while they're very personal for me, they're also universal. I want the audience to feel like they're in my living room, listening to music that elicits their own memories and emotions."

Conceived, Co-Written, and Performed by Jessica Vosk

Featuring Marissa Rosen and Marty Thomas, Vocals

James Darrah, Director and Co-Writer

Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Music Director

Matt Kunkel, Producer

Stephanie Alvarado Prugh, Producer

Musicians

Clayton Craddock, Drums

Eric Davis, Guitar

Matt Hinkley, Guitar/Keyboard, Bass, Fiddle


92NY Health & Safety Protocols 

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all adults and children ages 5+.

Face masks are highly recommended for everyone age 2+ in performance spaces.




Related Stories
Benko, Bartha & More to Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY Photo
Benko, Bartha & More to Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY
On November 21st, 2022, distinguished artists from across the nation’s entertainment industry will come together at Town Hall for the 22nd annual production of The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway — and the first live return of this flagship event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Photos: First Look at Jim Parsons & More in A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Photo
Photos: First Look at Jim Parsons & More in A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Classic Stage Company's A Man Of No Importance  will begin performances on Tuesday, October 11, with opening night set for Sunday, October 30. The cast of A Man Of No Importance includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band) and more. It will run through Sunday, December 18. Get a first look at photos here!
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE VIEW on Halloween Photo
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE VIEW on Halloween
The cast of Into the Woods will perform on The View for their Halloween episode. The production recently made its broadcast television debut, with the cast performing the title number and Andy Karl and Gavin Creel performing 'Agony' on the TODAY Show.
Photos: First Look at Leslie Odom Jr. on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY Photo
Photos: First Look at Leslie Odom Jr. on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
In the episode, the teachers are appalled after seeing a commercial in support of charter schools criticizing Abbott Elementary. When students begin to transfer schools, they invite the leader of the charter school organization (Leslie Odom Jr.) to Abbott and ask him to take down the ad. Check out photos of Odom Jr. in the episode now!

More Hot Stories For You


HERE WE GO: A SOMETHING BETTER CONCERT Announced At The Green Room 42, November 8HERE WE GO: A SOMETHING BETTER CONCERT Announced At The Green Room 42, November 8
October 28, 2022

Here We Go: A Something Better Concert plays Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue) November 8th at 9:30pm.
Julie Benko, Justin Bartha, Lilli Cooper & More to Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAYJulie Benko, Justin Bartha, Lilli Cooper & More to Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS ON BROADWAY
October 28, 2022

On November 21st, 2022, distinguished artists from across the nation’s entertainment industry will come together at Town Hall for the 22nd annual production of The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway — and the first live return of this flagship event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Celebrates The Lunar New Year: Year Of The Black Water Rabbit At NJPACNai-Ni Chen Dance Company Celebrates The Lunar New Year: Year Of The Black Water Rabbit At NJPAC
October 28, 2022

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will celebrate the Lunar New Year: Year of the Black Water Rabbit at NJPAC on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2pm at the Victoria Theater on the Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Stage.
Vineyard Theatre to Receive Proclamation From Mayor's Office to Celebrate 'Vineyard Theatre Day'Vineyard Theatre to Receive Proclamation From Mayor's Office to Celebrate 'Vineyard Theatre Day'
October 28, 2022

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern and Managing Director Suzanne Appel announced that the company will be receiving a proclamation from the Mayor’s Office on November 3 to celebrate Vineyard Theatre Day, recognizing the institution's contributions to the city of New York and its neighborhood of Union Square.
BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL to Return to 54 Below in NovemberBROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL to Return to 54 Below in November
October 28, 2022

Broadways' Next Hit Musical will return to 54 Below on Wednesday, November 16 with the hilarious Phony Awards; a fully-improvised comedy awards show and Broadway-style musical. (BNHM will also perform at 54 Below on Sunday, January 15).