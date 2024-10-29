Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser, & Bryan Cranston Join David Mamet-Penned Film ASSASSINATION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award nominee Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser, and Tony-award-winner Bryan Cranston are all set to star in Assassination, the mystery thriller film from director Barry Levinson and playwright David Mamet and Sam Bromell, according to Deadline. They join Al Pacino, who was previously announced. This will be Mamet's first film screenplay since 2008's Redbelt (though he is also working on a political drama).

The film follows the story of Dorothy Kilgallen (Chastain) a reporter who covered the JFK assassination. The investigation is shown from her perspective as she interviews witnesses and suspects, exploring the many possibilities of the complicated and historic case. Fraser, Cranston, and Pacino's roles have yet to be revealed. The movie is set to begin production in Boston, MA in 2025.

Chastain made her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of The Heiress. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in the 2023 revival of A Doll's House. Her starring role in 2021 as Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye earned her awards for Best Actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and the Academy Awards.

Fraser made his Broadway debut in 2010 in Simon Bent's play Elling. He recently won an Academy Award in the film version of Samuel D. Hunter's The Whale and made an appearance in the 2023 film Killers of the Flower Moon. In 2025, he will be seen onstage in Samuel D. Hunter's Grangeville at Signature Theatre.

Cranston is a two-time Tony winner for his performances in All the Way and Network. He is best known for his role as Walter White in the award-winning series Breaking Bad and for playing Hal in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle.

Mamet has won a Pulitzer Prize and received Tony nominations for Glengarry Glen Ross (1984) and Speed-the-Plow (1988). As a screenwriter, he has received Oscar nominations for The Verdict (1982) and Wag the Dog (1997).