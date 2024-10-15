Jesse Cook To Play Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nuevo Flamenco guitarist, composer and performer Jesse Cook will perform at Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture on Friday, November 22 at 8:00PM.

By the numbers, Jesse Cook has ten platinum and gold studio albums with combined sales exceeding two million copies, 700 million streams online, five concert DVDs and live discs, five PBS specials, a library of over 300 YouTube videos, a JUNO Award win and 11 nominations, three Canadian Smooth Jazz Awards, a Gemini Award, and an Acoustic Guitar Magazine Player's Choice Silver Award to his credit. Cook started down many of those diverse paths before he started school. Born in Paris, young Jesse also lived in Barcelona, where he picked up an interest in flamenco as a toddler. At six, after his parents divorced and he moved to Toronto with his mother, the prodigy attended the prestigious Eli Kassner Guitar Academy. During summers with his father in Arles in France, he soaked up more flamenco from neighbor Nicolas Reyes, leader of the world-renowned Gipsy Kings. He later attended the Royal Conservatory, York University and Berklee College. Those humble beginnings quickly sparked a mighty international career, including an extensive discography of 14 albums so far. In 2023, Jesse's Libre Tour visited 85 markets.

Tickets are $45, $60 and $75 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.eventbrite.com starting on Friday, August 9 at 10:00AM.