Jeremy Jordan, Shoshana Bean, George Salazar, and More to Perform at STARS IN THE ALLEY

STARS IN THE ALLEY, presented by United Airlines, has announced the performers for the concert that will take place on Friday, May 10th at 1pm in Shubert Alley, between Broadway and 8th Avenue and 44th and 45th Streets.

In addition to Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), the celebration will include performances and appearances by 2019 Tony Award-nominated performers including: Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Sarah Stiles (Tootsie), as well as performances from 2019 Tony Award-nominated musicals including: Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations; Beetlejuice; Hadestown; Kiss Me, Kate; Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!; The Prom; and Tootsie.

Also scheduled to participate are Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Jenn Colella (Come from Away), Ben Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera), Andrew Barth Feldman(Dear Evan Hansen), Jeremy Jordan (Waitress), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Orfeh (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Christiani Pitts (King Kong), and George Salazar (Be More Chill).

MORE PERFORMANCES OR APPEARANCES BY*:

Josh A. Dawson, Mary Antonini, Mallory Bechtel, Fred Berman, Jewelle Blackman, Petrina Bromley, Kerry Butler, Gabi Campo, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Geno Carr, Jerusha Cavazos, James Davis, Micaela Diamond, Alex Finke, Shelby Finnie, Bradley Gibson, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, De'lon Grant, Laurel Harris, Joel Hatch, Zach Hess, Fernell Hohan, Joomin Hwang, Aisha Jackson, Ben Jeffery, Becca Lee, Tony LePage, Tiffany Mann, Lauren Marcus, Candice Marie Woods, Rob McClure, Jay McKenzie, Ainsley Melham, Anthony Norman, Drew Redington, Caesar Samayoa, Jack Sippel, Britton Smith, Q. Smith, Jarrod Spector, Michael Stiggers, Stephanie Styles, Jason SweetTooth Williams, Taylor Symone Jackson, Nasia Thomas, Teddy Toye, Kay Trinidad, Astrid Van Wieren, Jim Walton, Kalyn West, Sharon Wheatley, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Brittany Zeinstra

*(subject to change)

Aladdin's Michael James Scott will serve as backstage host. He will be on hand to cover the event live on Instagram (@Broadway), bringing fans a unique perspective on all that's happening backstage at this year's concert.

To add to the festivities leading up to the Tony Awards, the free outdoor concert in the heart of the Theatre District will celebrate Broadway with star appearances and exciting performances from over 20 new shows and long-running favorites, accompanied by a 12-piece live orchestra, including many of this year's 2019 Tony Award - nominated plays and musicals!

PARTICIPATING MUSICALS* INCLUDE:

Ain't Too Proud; Aladdin; Beautiful: The Carol King Musical; Beetlejuice; Be More Chill; The Cher Show; Chicago; Come From Away; Dear Evan Hansen; Frozen; Hadestown; King Kong; Kiss Me, Kate; Lion King; Mean Girls; Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!; The Phantom of the Opera; Pretty Woman; The Prom; Tootsie; Waitress; Wicked

WITH ADDITIONAL APPEARANCES* FROM:

The Ferryman, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts 1 &2, Ink,

What the Constitution Means to Me

*(subject to change)

Stars in the Alley information can be found at Broadway.org.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You