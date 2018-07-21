Jeremy Jordan: A Career Timeline From Broadway To Hollywood, and Back Again!

Jeremy Jordan - pause for the fangirl screams - is officially coming back to Broadway this fall in American Son (alongside greats like Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale), marking Jordan's first role in a dramatic play on Broadway.

In order to celebrate, let's take a look back on his career: from stage to screen, swing to leading man, Broadway classics to Hollywood heroes - he's done it all! Check it out below.

West Side Story: 2009

In 2009, Jordan was getting his first Broadway credit as an alternate for leading man Tony in the Broadway Revival of West Side Story. However, seven years later, he'd be performing the same part again - at the Hollywood Bowl, no less! Check out the video above and watch him sing "Maria" to a theater with 17,500 seats!

Rock of Ages: 2009

That same year, Jordan was in Rock of Ages - as a swing, understudying for the characters Drew, Franz and Stacee Jaxx. Check out a video of him as Drew singing "High Enough" above!

Bonnie & Clyde: 2010-2011

In 2010, Jordan landed his first originating lead in an Asolo Repertory Theatre show about America's favorite crime-ridden romance. A year later, he found himself on Broadway! Check out the video above to hear him sing "Bonnie" onstage!

Newsies: 2011-2012

The same year that Jordan went to Broadway with Bonnie & Clyde, he also had time to do a little Disney production called Newsies at the Paper Mill Playhouse . The result? An iconic role that nabbed him his first Tony nomination. Not only that, but Disney has made sure his performance as Jack Kelly has been immortalized by filming the Broadway production for the big screen - which, by the way, is on Netflix! Check out behind the scenes footage of Jordan recording his character's signature number, "Santa Fe" above.

Smash: 2013

After proving his leading man skills (and insane talent) in Newsies, Hollywood began to take notice. In 2013, Jordan starred in the second season of NBC's Smash - a show all about the in's and out's (and drama!) of the production of a Broadway show. You can watch Smash on the NBC website - check out the video above to see a preview of Jordan's iconic number from the show! The Last Five Years: 2014 With a new rep of bringing Broadway to the screen, Jordan's next gig involved bringing the famously difficult, 2-person-cast-only show The Last Five Years to life. With almost every number written like a solo, Jordan has no problem navigating the piece - plus, it helps to have stage and screen's Anna Kendrick playing your leading lady. Check out the video above of Jordan singing "Moving Too Fast" - and if you like that, check out the full movie on Netflix! Parade: 2015 In 2015, Jordan made a brief return to the stage in the Manhattan Concert Production of Parade at Lincoln Center, alongside Laura Bennati. Supergirl: 2015-2018 Then, in 2015, Jordan joined the cast of the CW's Supergirl - where he has remained for the past three years. Check out him singing on a crossover episode of Supergirl and The Flash - with a bonus of Darren Criss! You're all caught up! Don't miss Jordan this October in the upcoming play American Son, alongside Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, and more!

Jeremy Jordan is a Tony and Grammy-nominated actor and singer. He starred for the past three years on the CBS and CW hit, "Supergirl." He can be heard as the voice of "Varian" in Disney Channel's animated series, "Tangled," based on the 2010 hit movie. Earlier, he was a series regular on NBC's musical drama, "Smash," and he starred opposite Anna Kendrick in the film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's beloved musical, The Last 5 Years. He was honored with the Rising Star Award at the Napa Film Festival for his work on that film. Jordan also starred opposite Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton in Todd Graff's Warner Bros. picture, Joyful Noise. On Broadway, he originated the role of "Jack Kelly" in Disney's hit musical, Newsies, earning Tony, Grammy, and Drama Desk nominations. He reprised the role in 2016 in Disney's nationwide release of Newsies, taped live onstage at LA's Pantages Theatre. Jordan originated the role of "Clyde Barrow" in Broadway's Bonnie & Clyde, for which he won the Theatre World Award. He got his Broadway start in Rock of Ages, and he then starred as "Tony" in the most recent Broadway revival of West Side Story. Jordan is represented by ICM Partners and Schachter Entertainment.







Related Articles