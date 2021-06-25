Jennifer Nettles' New Broadway Album ALWAYS LIKE NEW Out Today

Multi-GRAMMYÂ® Award winner Jennifer Nettles is offering a renewed sense of hope by leading the charge to usher in the return of Broadway with her new genre-defying album, Always Like New from Concord Records, which is out today. For this project, Nettles teamed up with GRAMMYÂ® and TonyÂ® Award-winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, best known for his work on Broadway's critically acclaimed shows Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and In the Heights, to reimagine, arrange and produce some of the most beloved songs from the stage, infusing each with her signature sound and giving these timeless works of art a new context and meaning in our current landscape.

The album, executive produced by Adam Zotovich (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, An American in Paris), spans classics to contemporary favorites and is receiving praise for Nettles' take on songs like 'Wait For It' (by Lin-Manuel Miranda from Hamilton), 'You Will Be Found' (by Benj Pasek-Justin Paul from Dear Even Hansen) and a beautiful duet with Brandi Carlile on 'It All Fades Away' (by Jason Robert Brown from The Bridges of Madison County ).

Nettles shared, "As a child who grew up in musical theatre, this album feels like a homecoming to me. I savored every note of singing and arranging these songs with Alex Lacamoire. It is thrilling to be able to celebrate this amazing songwriting with arrangements and vocals that allow them to be rediscovered anew."

Nettles has kept a busy schedule during album release week having appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and giving a powerful performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She also kicked off release day with an appearance and performance on TODAY. As an LGBTQIA+ ally, later today she will also be taking part in Rolling Stone's 2021 Pride Celebration, which is a livestream event on Rolling Stone's official Twitch Channel.

The new album is available on CD, Vinyl and for Digital download. Nettles is also offering exclusive versions of the album with retail partners, Target (CD included two bonus tracks- 'Not While I'm Around' from Sweeney Todd and 'She Used to Be Mine' from Waitress)and Barnes and Noble.

https://found.ee/jennifernettles_alwayslikenew

Track Listing:

1. Wouldn't It Be Loverly from My Fair Lady

2. Sit Down, You're Rockin' The Boat from Guys and Dolls

3. Wait For It from Hamilton

4. Almost Like Being In Love from Brigadoon

5. It All Fades Away featuring Brandi Carlile from The Bridges Of Madison County

6. There's A Sucker Born Ev'ry Minute from Barnum

7. Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin' from Oklahoma!

8. Anyone Can Whistle from Anyone Can Whistle

9. You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen

10. Tomorrow from Annie