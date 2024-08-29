Jenn Colella, Michael Urie, James Monroe Iglehart and More Will Perform at American Theatre Wing UNSUNG HEROES Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Wing has announced the lineup of performers for the 2024 Gala Celebration, held Monday, September 9, 2024, at Cipriani 42nd Street.

Tony Award Nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away, Suffs), Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (Once Upon a Mattress, “Ugly Betty”), Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Spamalot), Nikki Renée Daniels (Once Upon A Mattress), Tony Award Nominee Brody Grant (The Outsiders), Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company), Tony Award nominee Amber Iman (Lempicka), and Tony Award nominee Eli Gelb (Stereophonic) are among the performers set for The Gala’s concert program.

Due to the overwhelmingly positive response and success of last year’s “Unsung Heroes of the Theatre Industry” theme for the evening, the gala will once again have each stage star shine a spotlight on their own personal Unsung Hero. From dressers who execute seamless quick changes between scenes, to understudies and swings who go into a show with little to no notice and don’t miss a beat, to makeup artists responsible for the flawless faces seen on stage, and so many more vital contributors to the theatrical art form, the 2024 Gala celebrates members of the theatrical community who don’t often get the recognition they deserve.

All of the proceeds from the Gala will go directly to the American Theatre Wing’s programs, including The Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative, The Jonathan Larson Grants, National Theatre Company Grants, The Playreaders Club (in partnership with The Drama Book Shop), and producing ATW’s Emmy Award nominated Working in the Theatre Series. Through these programs, the American Theatre Wing continues to be a catalyst for change in the industry by providing traditionally underrepresented talent with resources to begin or continue their artistic journey, supporting future generations of theatre artists in forging a path towards equity for all.

The black tie gala celebration includes cocktails, dinner, and performances. Produced by Staci Levine, the concert program is led by Music Director

Benjamin Rauhala. This year, the Wing will be hosting a digital auction on Charity Buzz, that will launch on September 5 and continue through September 19. For tickets and more information, visit https://americantheatrewing.org/2024-gala/.