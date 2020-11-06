Jenelle Catherina Has Her Theatre Community to Thank for Believing in Her Talents - Next on Stage

Jenelle Catherina is singing for the Trans Women of Color Collective!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I was really proud of my Gethsemane cover and saw some friends applying for it too, so I wanted to try my luck at it. I honestly didn't expect much!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Absolutely everything. Growing up as an only child with parents who are also singers, it was kind of expected for me to go down that route. I would always sing the Sailor Moon theme song and Oops I Did it Again at parties since I was about 4 years old. It all completely changed when my dad played drums for my uncle's choir concert. They were singing No One Mourns the Wicked and I just IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It was unlike anything I've heard before. I bought the CD, learned all the songs, and when I was 12 my parents surprised me with tickets to see Wicked on stage in San Francisco and it changed my life. After Defying Gravity, I turned to my mom and told her "that's what I want to do." I've been working towards that goal since!

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

It seems like forever ago now, but the last show I was in (Green Day's American Idiot at Majestic Repertory Theatre) really got me out of my comfort zone. Growing up as a huge Green Day fan, it was such an amazing experience bringing their music to life. I remember closing weekend, emotions were high of course and the final song that we use for our bow was Time of Your Life. It in itself is a very nostalgic song, and relishing in the bittersweet energy felt by both the cast and the audience in those final moments of the show was very beautiful. Almost every night the audience would sing along with us, and this night was no exception. I, of course, was crying like a baby haha!

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose to donate to the Trans Women of Color Collective because I want to help in the fight against racism, transphobia, systemic oppression, and other social injustices by uplifting those among us who are the most marginalized. As someone who is pursuing a degree in Human Services and is passionate about advocacy and activism, I want to do my part to help in the elimination of oppression and to make sure that all voices are heard and are treated as equal.

Share a memory from seeing a show!

Seeing Allegiance on Broadway was such an incredible moment for me. Being touched by a story so relatable and seeing people like me on stage inspired to want to help tell more Asian American stories while also getting the opportunity to see my role model Lea Salonga live. I ended up seeing it again two years later in LA. Cried just as much, if not more!

What have you been doing during quarantine?

Finishing up my last year of college (as a double major in Human Services and Vocal Performance, phew!), collaborating remotely with Vegas Valley Theatre artists through the wonderful Ray Winters, rehearsing with the Swing It Girls lead by the fabulous Erin Baltsar, prepping for Christmas season with my 3 (yes, three!) caroling groups this year for potential gigs if conditions are safe, teaching voice and piano lessons to my young students remotely, making singing and cosplay TikToks, planning and making cosplay, taking care of my 50 or so houseplants I own, building my adorable plushie collection that I just started, making weird and quirky earrings, and getting into whatever other new hobbies I can get into while maintaining the already numerous ones I have!

Give a shoutout!

Thank you SO much to everyone who's supported me so far. I can't even put into coherent words how much it means to me. Special shoutout to my parents, my boyfriend, my sister, and my best friends for keeping me sane and for the unconditional love and support. Thank you to my extended family too for being so supportive! Thank you to the Vegas Theatre community for believing in me and for helping me believe in myself, I seriously wouldn't be here if it wasn't for y'all. Just, thank you so so much. This is absolutely surreal!

