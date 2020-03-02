Jelani Remy, Samantha Massell, Sam Gravitte and More Will Sing The Music of Ben Caplan at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present The Music of Ben Caplan: Heart Of The Moment on April 19th, 2020, at 9:30pm.

Having recently been showcased as one of the featured composers in the Broadway's Future Songbook series at Lincoln Center, Ben Caplan returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a new song cycle, Heart of the Moment, an evening of not so ordinary love songs dealing with lust, romance, loss, and everything in between. The evening will boast Ben and a cast featuring some of Broadway's favorite performers, as they prove that love is not always about flowers and chocolate hearts.

The 9:30pm concert will feature Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change, The Black Suits), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Desperate Measures), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Alexis Field (50 Shades! The Musical), Roy George (Weird The Musical), Mia Gerachis (Jekyll & Hyde), Damon J. Gillespie (NBC's 'RISE', Newsies), Sam Gravitte (Wicked, Almost Famous), Michael Hartung (Hello, Dolly!), Celeste Hudson (Beardo), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Samantha Massell (Fiddler on the Roof), Jenn Maurer (Elf), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Anna Roisman (HQ Trivia), Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill).

The evening will be directed and music directed by Ben Caplan and again produced by Jen Sandler.

The Music of Ben Caplan: Heart Of The Moment plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 9:30pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Ben Caplan is a musical theatre writer, performer, and music director. Recently, Ben performed a concert of his music as January 2020's featured writer in the Broadway's Future Songbook series at Lincoln Center. He made his composing debut in 2018 at Feinstein's/54 Below with his concert Geeks, Misi??ts, and Nobodies followed by a concert featuring selections from his musical I Don't Want to Talk About It. He has music directed a multitude of concerts at Feinstein's/54 Below and is a music director at the renowned performing arts camp French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts. He is also a well-established audition coach in the greater New York area.

