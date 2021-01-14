Jelani Remy, Christopher Fitzgerald and More Join BroadwayWorld's Stage Door

It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021.

The best of Broadway is available to you this year through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Who is new to the Stage Door family this week?

Jelani is so excited to connect with you all at Stage Door! He was last seen on Broadway playing the role of Eddie Kendricks in Aint Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations! Other credits include Simba in Disney's The Lion King ( Broadway, National Tour, Las Vegas) Smokey Joes Cafe (Off Broadway) The Apple Boys (Off Broadway). Offstage, He enjoys directing and teaching musical theater and audition prep to schools and arts programs.

Christopher Fitzgerald earned Tony nomination and won the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for his most recent role on Broadway as Ogie in Waitress. His other Broadway credits include An Act of God, the revival of Finian's Rainbow, The Merchant of Venice opposite Al Pacino , Young Frankenstein, Amour, Chicago, the original Boq in Wicked and most recently in the current production of Company.

Jewelle Blackman is a multi-talented artist from Toronto, ON. She has played the violin for more than 30 years and graduated from Queen's University with a Double Major in Music & Film as well as completed the Summer Performance Certificate Program at Berklee College of Music. Jewelle is currently on pause from Broadway as part of the Tony/Grammy Winning Best Musical HADESTOWN where she originated the role of Fate.

Hayley Podschun , originally from Overland Park, Kansas, has been working consistently as a professional actor since the age of 10 and on Broadway since the age of 12. From 2013-2014, she was seen touring the country by bubble in the smash hit musical, Wicked, where she played her dream role of Glinda. Her Broadway credits include: Hello, Dolly! , Something Rotten!, Chaplin (playing Mildred Harris , Chaplin's first wife), Anything Goes, Pal Joey, Sunday in the Park With George, Hairspray, and The Sound of Music. With eight Broadway shows, two national tours, film/television/voiceover work, and a guest host on QVC, she is a true triple threat. Book a shoutout from Hayley here! Eryn LeCroy received her Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance with honors from Oklahoma City University. She most recently performed the iconic role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Operaa?? on Broadway. Eryn is currently set to join the company of the much anticipated Broadway Revival of a??1776a?? as both Martha Jefferson and Dr. Lyman Hall. She also serves as a member of the non-profit organization Broadway Hearts which brings music and entertainment to kids in the New York-area Children's Hospitals. Book a shoutout from Eryn here!

