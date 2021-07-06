Jason Huza Teams Up With Heather Jane Rolff for Audiobook

Known for such works as The West Ends "It Happened in Key West" (Book and additional lyrics), as well as the upcoming "The Crossing" (Book and Lyrics) as well as novels such as the western buddy comedy Delirium Tremens and the heart-felt drama Emma and Adam - this is Jason's first venture into the world of science fiction.

"It's one of the few genres where nothing is off the table... And that's a fun place for a writer to work," says Huza.

AD 2028, First Contact. Unfortunately for us, the Galactic Alliance only bothered to show up to draft Earth into an ongoing - and seemingly unwinnable - universal war. With a near-immediate conscription and little time to arrange our affairs, humankind was in a blink turned into space-faring soldiers... Or, space-faring performers of menial tasks, as our IQs qualified us.

2028 follows two inadvertent heroes, and one anti-hero, into the outer reaches of space - fighting the dreaded extra-universal Oriax, discovering why precisely we're deemed cosmic pariahs, and perhaps even teaching those haughty aliens a little something about what it means to be human.

"This book was a joy to write, but it truly came alive for me with the narration of the audiobook by Heather Jane Rolff," proclaimed Huza.

Rolff is known for her role in the Broadway Musical "Shrek" and is also a well-known voiceover artist in her own right, voicing such cartoon characters as Peppa Pig (US Version), Candy Cat, and multiple characters on Gordon the Garden Gnome.

2028 is out now and available in E-book and Audio on multiple platforms.