THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is Coming to BroadwayHD in the US

The musical, which is also headed to select cinemas in the UK in October, will arrive on BroadwayHD November 15th for US subscribers.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is Coming to BroadwayHD in the US

The West End sensation, The Prince of Egypt: The Musical, will be released on BroadwayHD from November 15 and available to Buy or Rent on Digital from December 5.

Filmed live at the West End's Dominion Theatre, London, the show features a cast and orchestra of 60 performers, making it one of the biggest musicals ever staged. The Prince of Egypt: The Musical is the must-see event for all fans of musical theatre. 

Watch an all new trailer for the production here.

Based on the classic DreamWorks Animation film the classic story has been brought to life by Stephen Schwartz’s “miraculous music” (Time Out), including Academy Award®-winning song ‘When You Believe’ and Sean Cheesman’s “astonishing choreography” (The Guardian). This epic, critically acclaimed production tells an inspiring tale of resilience and hope. 

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever. 

The Prince of Egypt: The Musical has music and lyrics by multi-Grammy® and Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz together with 5 of his beloved songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (When You Believe, Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven’s Eyes and The Plagues). The Prince of Egypt was directed for the stage by Scott Schwartz with choreography by Sean Cheesman.

