Jason Gotay, Alyse Alan Louis & More to Star in Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs's TEETH

Playwrights Horizons (Artistic Director Adam Greenfield, Managing Director Leslie Marcus) today announces the cast of Teeth, a new musical with book and music by Anna K. Jacobs, book and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson, and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly, in a world premiere production directed by Sarah Benson (February 21 - March 31, 2024; opening March 12).

Based on the 2007 cult classic comedy horror film of the same name and presented by special arrangement with Mark Gordon Pictures and Cody Lassen, Teeth is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time.

Teeth features Alyse Alan Louis (Broadway: Amelie; Off-Broadway: White Girl in Danger) in the central role of Dawn O'Keefe, Courtney Bassett (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812; Off Broadway: Titanique) as Promise Keeper Girl Becky, Phoenix Best (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) as Promise Keeper Girl Fiona, Will Connolly (Broadway: Once; Off-Broadway: After the Blast) as Brad O'Keefe, Jason Gotay (TV: “Gossip Girl,” Peter Pan Live!) as Tobey/Truthseeker, Jenna Rose Husli (Off-Broadway: A Tiny Bit of Sky) as Promise Keeper Girl Trisha, Jared Loftin (Gigantic, A.D. 16) as Ryan/Truthseeker, Lexi Rhoades (Off-Broadway: Sugar, Sistas: The Musical) as Promise Keeper Girl Rachael, Wren Rivera (Broadway: Jagged Little Pill; Regional: Bye Bye Birdie) as Promise Keeper Girl Stephanie, Helen J Shen (Regional: Mamma Mia!, The Wedding Singer) as Promise Keeper Girl Keke.

The Teeth creative team includes Adam Rigg (Scenic Design), Enver Chakartash (Costume Designer), Jane Cox and Stacey Derosier (Lighting Designers), Kris Kukul (Orchestrations), Jeremy Chernick (Special Effects Designer), Julie McBride (Music Supervisor), Kristy Norter (Music Contractor), Crista Marie Jackson (Intimacy Director), Robert Westley (Fight Director), Taylor Williams, CSA (Casting), and Alaine Alldaffer, CSA (Casting). Stage management: Amanda Spooner (Production Stage Manager) and Thomas Dieter (Stage Manager).

Teeth follows Dawn O'Keefe (Alyse Alan Louis), an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad (Will Connolly)—alienated by his repressive upbringing in the community led by his fanatical Pastor father and intrigued by the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men's support group—is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn's past. As Dawn's desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, Teeth is a dark comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.

Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winner Michael R. Jackson (Playwrights: A Strange Loop, a co-production with Page 73 Productions; White Girl in Danger), whom Time Magazine included in its “100 Most Influential People of 2022,” returns to Playwrights Horizons with Jonathan Larson Award-winning composer and lyricist Anna K. Jacobs (POP!, Harmony, Kansas) with this fierce, rapturous, and savagely entertaining new horror-musical.

Jackson says, “When I saw the film, I was struck by the religious themes in it and their resonance with my personal story with sexuality, and the way those two things clash. I was really taken by the way Mitchell Lichtenstein wedded that theme to the horror genre. I knew immediately I was not the composer for this project — I sensed it needed a different musical sensibility and approach than my own.”

Jacobs explains, “I had really wanted to work with Michael. He could have pitched writing a musical about bricks, and I'd have done it. Instead, he showed me Teeth. At the time, super-heroine stories weren't a thing I was encountering in theater, and particularly musical theater, so I was very drawn to that aspect of the story. Though I composed the music and Michael wrote the lyrics, our collaboration is one of the more fluid I've been involved in: we send songs to each other back and forth and back and forth. Both of our brains conceptualize together—problem-solving together, beating things out together.”

As they thought through the idea of the chorus as a musical avatar of religiosity and groupthink as well as community and belonging, they found themselves writing a work combining Christian and secular pop-rock sensibilities, playfully prodding the musical vocabularies that encourage devotion. While referencing the likes of Hillsong Worship and anthemic pop à la Kelly Clarkson, Jacobs also turned to mythic and ritualistic influences ranging from medieval song to Tori Amos' Boys for Pele. Building on Lichtenstein's screenplay, they introduced two ensembles to the story—the purity-ring-clad Promise Keeper Girls of New Testament Village, and the online Truthseekers men's group—that could reflect characters' struggles between belonging and autonomy. Jackson and Jacobs have created a work that catapults contemporary puritanism, and the genitals its zealotic forces seek to control, into a mythological plane.

Obie winner Sarah Benson, celebrated for her groundbreaking productions of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Fairview, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' An Octoroon, David Adjmi's Elective Affinities, and Sarah Kane's Blasted, among others, says, “I'm always interested in how much mythic behavior courses through everyday life and experiences. The musical form is uniquely positioned to explore that emotional scale—it's why I love musicals. Anna and Michael's Teeth includes a potent spectrum of characters whom we deeply care about as people we might encounter —but who also live on a mythic plane. .”

Raja Feather Kelly, “known for his audacious maximalism and his witty, cerebral deconstructions of pop culture…all undergirded by an intensely intelligent compositional rigor” that has “made him wildly in-demand as a dance maker for ambitious…theater works” (Time Out) choreographs the horrifically and hilariously embodied world of Teeth, and its slips from a satirically heightened reality towards a more fantastical vision. Kelly is a frequent and close collaborator of both Benson's and Jackson's, whose work at Playwrights Horizons has included If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka and A Strange Loop and his interdisciplinary film piece The KILL ONE Race.

Playwrights Horizons Artistic Director Adam Greenfield says, “On one hand, Teeth is a contemporary myth that conjures the ancient depths of misogyny in our society, and its roots in religion—which itself is rooted in fear and the need for control. Backed by a chorus of women reminiscent of Euripides' Furies in The Bacchae, it's a story of revenge against a repressive patriarchy. On the other hand, it's also just audacious, subversive, and explosively fun. I'm enormously thrilled, and even a little bit scared, to see what this play will unleash.”

Schedule & Tickets

Performances of Teeth take place on the Mainstage at Playwrights Horizons, February 21 - March 31, 2024. The production opens officially on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Accessibility offerings include an audio description and touch tour, on March 14; a relaxed performance, on March 23; an ASL-interpreted performance, on March 26; and GalaPro, starting March 13.

Playwrights Horizons ticket-package holders can now book their seats for the production. There will be a 48-hour, online-exclusive, public pre-sale, December 21-22, in time for last-minute holiday shopping. Public sales will then reopen on Tuesday, January 9.

About Michael R. Jackson

Michael R. Jackson is one of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2022. His Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics Circle winning A Strange Loop (which had its 2019 world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in association with Page 73 Productions) received 11 Tony nominations in 2022, and was called "a full-on laparoscopy of the heart, soul, and loins" as well as a "gutsy, jubilantly anguished musical with infectious melodies" by Ben Brantley for The New York Times. In The New Yorker, Vinson Cunningham wrote, "To watch this show is to enter, by some urgent, bawdy magic, an ecstatic and infinitely more colorful version of the famous surreal lithograph by M. C. Escher: the hand that lifts from the page, becoming almost real, then draws another hand, which returns the favor." In addition to A Strange Loop, he also wrote book, music and lyrics for White Girl in Danger. Awards and associations include: a New Professional Theatre Festival Award, a Jonathan Larson Grant, a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award, an ASCAP Foundation Harold Adamson Award, a Whiting Award, the Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama Desk Award, an Obie Award, a Fred Ebb Award, a Windham-Campbell Prize, a Dramatist Guild Fellowship. He is an alum of Page 73's Interstate 73 Writers Group.

About Anna K. Jacobs

Anna K. Jacobs is a Jonathan Larson and Billie Burke Ziegfeld Award-winning composer, lyricist, and book writer. In addition to Teeth, her stage musicals include POP! (Yale Rep, Pittsburgh City Theatre, Studio Theatre, etc.; book/lyrics by Maggie-Kate Coleman), Anytown (George Street Playhouse; book by Jim Jack), Harmony, Kansas (Diversionary Theatre; book/lyrics by Bill Nelson), Echo (Musical Theatre Factory), and Stella and the Moon Man (Sydney Theatre Company/Theatre of Image; play by Richard Tulloch, co-composed with Adrian Kelly). She also contributed music and lyrics to the multi-composer works, Witnesses (California Center for the Arts) and Letters to the President (Cooper Union), and penned the screenplay for The Real Gemma Jordan (University of Nebraska-Lincoln), which she is now adapting into a stage musical with composer-lyricist, Rob Rokicki. Anna and her playwright-collaborator, Anna Ziegler, are currently working on A House Without Windows, a new musical about the life and disappearance of child prodigy author, Barbara Newhall Follett, which was commissioned by Barbara Whitman Productions and Grove Entertainment, and recently seen as part of the Goodspeed Musicals 2022 Festival of New Musicals. She is also writing the book for a new musical adaptation of Moana for Disney Cruise Line Entertainment, featuring a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Opetaia Foa'i.

About Sarah Benson

Sarah Benson is an Obie award-winning theater director based in New York City. Recent credits include: Jackie Sibblies Drury's Fairview (Soho Rep, TFANA & Berkeley Rep) the play won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Benson was nominated for a Drama Desk for direction; Suzan-Lori Parks' In The Blood (Signature Theater). At Soho Rep: Richard Maxwell's Samara with music by Steve Earle; César Alvarez and The Lisps' Futurity (ART, Walker Arts Center and in New York with Ars Nova) Callaway Award; Lortel Award for Best Musical; Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' An Octoroon (Soho Rep & TFANA); Lucas Hnath's A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay About the Death of Walt Disney; Sarah Kane's Blasted (OBIE award, Drama Desk nomination); David Adjmi's Elective Affinities featuring Zoe Caldwell (site-specific). Benson also directed the award-winning Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical (Town Hall) for the 2019 Super bowl. In addition to Futurity, Benson has also collaborated with César Alvarez on several of their projects, both current and upcoming, including The Potluck, Noise, and Elementary Spacetime Show. Benson is a Vilcek Foundation awardee and moved to New York from London on a Fulbright. She was a Director of Soho Rep from 2008 until 2023. During her tenure, the theater garnered fifteen OBIE awards and the Drama Desk Award for Sustained Artistic Excellence.

About Raja Feather Kelly

Raja Feather Kelly is a choreographer and director, and the Artistic Director of the feath3r theory (TF3T), a dance-theater-media company. Kelly has created 18 evening-length premieres with the feath3r theory, most recently UGLY Part 3: BLUE at Chelsea Factory. The company's latest work, The Absolute Future, premieres in 2024. His choreography was seen in White Girl in Danger at the Second Stage Kiser Theater, written by Michael R. Jackson and directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz. He choreographed the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical A Strange Loop (Lyceum Theatre, premiered off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons), and is also a choreographer for Off-Broadway theater with frequent collaborators like Jackson, Blain-Cruz, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and Sarah Benson. Recent works include Bunny Bunny (UC San Diego), We're Gonna Die (Second Stage Theater), SUFFS (The Public Theater), Lempicka (La Jolla Playhouse), and Scenes for an Ending for the Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company. He has received numerous accolades, including a Princeton Arts Fellowship (2023-2025), three Princess Grace Awards, an Obie Award, an Outer Critics Circle honor for choreography for the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony Award-winning musical A Strange Loop, a Randjelović/Stryker Resident Commissioned Artist at New York Live Arts, a Jerome Hill Artist Fellowship, a Creative Capital award, a Breakout Award for choreography from the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SCDF), the Solange MacArthur Award for New Choreography, Dance Magazine's Harkness Promise Award, and the SDCF Joe A. Callaway Award finalist for outstanding choreography of Fairview (Soho Rep, Berkeley Rep, TFANA, and winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama).

About the Cast

Courtney Bassett (Promise Keeper Girl Becky). Playwrights debut. Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812. Off Broadway/NYC faves: Titanique, Bedbugs!!!, Thelma Louise Dyke Remix (NAMT) Regional: The Great Comet (ART) Pop! Who Shot Andy Warhol? (City Theatre Pittsburgh), The Sound of Music (Alabama Shakespeare), Lizzie (Theaterworks Hartford). Concerts: "Somewhere" vocalist for New York City Ballet's West Side Story Suite, Joe's Pub, 54 Below, LPR, Broadway Sings. Film/TV: BROS, “Manifest,” “The Today Show,” “Good Morning America,” “The 71st Annual Tony Awards,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Singer/Songwriter for band Starbird & the Phoenix. Upcoming: Kill the Whale: A Moby Dick Rock Opera.

Phoenix Best (Promise Keeper Girl Fiona). Playwrights debut. Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen (Alana Beck), The Color Purple Revival (Swing). National Tour: 2017 North American Tour of Les Miserables (Eponine). Other theater: World Premiere of A.D. 16 at Olney Theatre Center (Mary), Dreamgirls at TUTS (Deena Jones), Macbeth In Stride at ART (Witch). TV/Film: The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Nicole), Twisted Assistant (Stella), “Love Life” (Ogechi), Estella Scrooge (Mercy & Charity), From Sea To Rising Sea (Lu).

Will Connolly (Brad O'Keefe). Playwrights: Fly By Night: A New Musical (co-writer). Broadway: Once (original company). Off-Broadway & Regional: Clueless: The Musical (The New Group), This Ain't No Disco (Atlantic), After the Blast (LCT3), Once (NYTW, A.R.T.), Spacebar (The Wild Project), Be More Chill (Two River), Candida (Palm Beach Dramaworks; Carbonell Award). Film/TV: Martin Eden (Kingdom County Productions), The Gilded Age (HBO), Chicago Med (NBC), Deadbeat (Hulu), Person of Interest (CBS). BFA, NYU; MFA, Yale School of Drama. For Dad.

Jason Gotay (Tobey/Truthseeker). Playwrights debut. Gotay recently performed his autobiographical solo show Where You'll Find Me (available on Audible). Broadway/New York credits include Bring it On: the Musical (OBC), Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, Che in NYCC's Evita, Encores' Call Me Madam, and Transport Group's Renascence. He has appeared in the world premieres of The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Freaky Friday, and A Bronx Tale. TV/Film credits include HBO's Gossip Girl, Spoiler Alert, and Peter Pan Live! He has also performed sold-out solo acts at NYC's Green Room 42, Le Poisson Rouge, Soho House, and Tavern on the Green. @jasongotay

Jenna Rose Husli (Promise Keeper Girl Trisha). Playwrights Debut. Jenna Husli is thrilled to be making her off-Broadway debut in Teeth. After graduating from college this past spring, Jenna played Sister Mary Patrick in the International Tour of Sister Act in South Korea. She wants to thank her friends and family for their endless support and love. She also wants to thank God for guiding her to this new chapter in her life.

Jared Loftin (Ryan/Truthseeker) Playwrights Debut. Off-Broadway/New York: The Panic of '29 (59E59), Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre), Saturday Night (York Theatre). Regional: AD16 (Olney Theatre), Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat (ATF), Peter Pan, All Shook Up, Fame, Joseph…Dreamcoat (Artpark). Film/TV: tick, tick…BOOM! (Netflix), Little America (Apple), Red Oaks (Amazon).

Alyse Alan Louis (Dawn O'Keefe). Playwrights debut. Recently: White Girl in Danger (Second Stage). Broadway: Amélie, Disaster, Mamma Mia. Off Broadway: Drama Desk Award Nomination for Soft Power (Hillary/The Public); A New Brain (Encores Off Center); The Civilians' Pretty Filthy (Abrons). Regional: Pioneer Theatre Company, Denver Center, Barrington Stage Company, Center Theatre Group, The Curran, Bucks County Playhouse, Berkeley Rep, Olney Theatre Center, City Theatre Company, Philadelphia Theatre Company. Original Cast Recordings: Soft Power (Grammy Nomination), Pretty Filthy, Amélie, Encores' A New Brain.

Lexi Rhoades (Promise Keeper Girl Rachael). Playwrights: Heading East. Off-Broadway: Sugar (Theater Row), Sistas the musical (St. Luke's Theater/Netflix/BET Networks), The Yellowbrick Road (Lortel Theater), Stompin at the Savoy (York Theater), The Magic School Bus (TWUSA), Volleygirls (Sisu Productions), The Little Mermaid (DCL). Regional: The Witch in Into the Woods (PCPA) and Lorrell in Dreamgirls (Portland Center Stage). Lexi loves performing her own Cabaret shows around the world. She thanks God, her family, her manager, Susan Campochairo Confrey of CBU Mgt. and agent, Padraic of JC William Agency.

Wren Rivera (Promise Keeper Girl/Stephanie) is a non-binary actor, singer, and dancer from Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Playwrights Horizons debut. Wren was last seen in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway, in the ensemble and as a Jo cover. Previously, Wren took the stage at New York City Center for Sutton Foster's Bring Me to Light concert alongside Raúl Esparza, Joaquina Kalukago, and Kelli O'Hara.

Helen J Shen (Promise Keeper Girl Keke). Playwrights debut. Theater: Sunset Boulevard (ACT of CT), The Lonely Few (Geffen Playhouse), Man of God (Williamstown Theatre Festival). Upcoming: The Lonely Few (MCC Theater). BFA University of Michigan.

About the Creative Team

Adam Rigg (Scenic Designer) is an award-winning set and costume designer based in New York. They have designed over 75 world premieres. Playwrights Horizons debut. Broadway: The Skin of Our Teeth (Lincoln Center Theater; Tony Nomination; Outer Critics Circle Award). Off-Broadway: White Girl in Danger (2nd Stage & The Vineyard), On Sugarland (NYTW, Lucille Lortel Award), Cullud Wattah (The Public), Fefu and Her Friends (TFANA, Henry Hewes Design Award), and Is God Is (SohoRep). Upcoming: El Niño (Metropolitan Opera), Illinoise (Park Avenue Armory), Lincoln in Bardo (LA Opera/Metropolitan Opera).

Enver Chakartash (Costume Designer) is a British-born Turkish Cypriot. Playwrights Horizons: Stereophonic, The Trees, Catch as Catch Can. Broadway: A Doll's House, Is This A Room. Off-Broadway: Public Obscenities (Soho Rep), Wolf Play (MCC/Soho Rep), English (Atlantic Theater Company/Roundabout Theatre Company), Bodies They Ritual (Clubbed Thumb). Other recent works: Tina Satter/Half Straddle's Ghost Rings; The Wooster Group's A Pink Chair, The B-side, The Town Hall Affair, Early Shaker Spirituals; Reggie Wilson/Fist & Heel Performance Group's POWER. Film: Reality (HBO).

Jane Cox (Lighting Designer). Playwrights: Kin, Wilder, Memory House, Doris to Darlene, The Flick, The Whale, 100 Saints You Should Know. Jane Cox is a lighting designer for theater, opera, dance and music, and Director of the Program in Theater and Music Theater at Princeton University. Long-standing collaborators include Ruben Santiago-Hudson, John Doyle, Elise Thoron, Shariffa Ali, Caitríona MacLaughlin, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Sam Gold, and Monica Bill Barnes. Jane is a three-time Tony nominee, and curated the symposium Sound and Color: The Future of Race in Design at the Park Avenue Armory in 2023.

Stacey Derosier (Lighting Designer). Playwrights Horizons: Regretfully, So the Birds Are. Other credits: Daphne (Lincoln Center Theater), All The Devils Are Here (DR2), The Refuge Plays (Roundabout Theatre Company), The Half God of Rainfall (NYTW), Uncle Vanya (O'Henry), How to Defend Yourself (NYTW), On Set with Theda Bara (Exponential Festival), Cornelia Street (Atlantic Theater Company), Where the Mountain Meets the Sea (Manhattan Theatre Club), Fat Ham (Public Theater & National Black Theater). Derosier is a 2018 Lilly Award Daryl Roth Prize recipient.

Palmer Hefferan (Sound Designer). Playwrights debit. Hefferan has designed over 80 productions across the country. In 2022, she received a Tony Award nomination for her work on The Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center Theater. Select Broadway credits: Just For Us (Hudson Theatre); The Skin of Our Teeth (Lincoln Center); Grand Horizons (Second Stage); The Lifespan of a Fact (Studio 54). Off Broadway: Waiting for Godot, Fefu and Her Friends (TFANA); The Comeuppance, Fabulation, The Death of the Last Black Man... (Signature Theatre); Merry Wives, shadow/land, Wild Goose Dreams (The Public); Flex, Becky Nurse of Salem, Marys Seacole (Lincoln Center); Nollywood Dreams, BLKS, Collective Rage, School Girls (MCC). Awards: 2019 Obie Award (Sustained Excellence in Sound Design).

Jeremy Chernick (Special Effects Designer). Playwrights: Detroit; Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play. Jeremy Chernick has worked on over 50 Broadway productions, including Sweeney Todd, The Outsiders, and Hadestown. Jeremy has designed effects with the Disney Theatrical Group for Hercules, Frozen, Aladdin, Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Tarzan. Jeremy's work has been featured in prominent performing and visual arts institutions across the United States and the globe. Jeremy serves as head designer for J&M Special Effects in Brooklyn.

Kris Kukul (Orchestrations). Playwrights debut. Current Projects: Beetlejuice The Musical (Music Supervisor, Orchestrator; Broadway/Worldwide), Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, (Arrangements/Vocal Music Supervisor), Michael Cassel Group's You're the Voice. Other recent work: Sing Street (Huntington), The Beautiful Lady (La MaMa), In The Green (Lincoln Center), David Byrne's Joan of Arc (Public), Michael Kimmel and Lauren Pritchard's Songbird, Head Over Heels (Pasadena Playhouse), Elizabeth Swados' Runaways (New York's City Center), and The Last Goodbye (Old Globe). For 10 seasons, resident music director Williamstown Theatre Festival.

Julie McBride (Music Supervisor) Playwrights: Unknown Soldier. Julie McBride is currently the music director for Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. Other Broadway credits: SpongeBobSquarePants! (music director), INK at Manhattan Theatre Club (music director), Head Over Heels (music director), Pretty Woman (associate conductor), Amazing Grace (associate conductor), Finding Neverland (assistant conductor). Off-Broadway/regional: A Transparent Musical (Mark Taper Forum), Unknown Soldier (Playwrights Horizons), Row (Williamstown), Next to Normal (Second Stage), These Paper Bullets! (Yale Rep, Atlantic Theatre Company), Deathless (Goodspeed), Miss You Like Hell (La Jolla, Public Theatre), Daddy Long Legs (11 regional productions).

Crista Marie Jackson (Intimacy Director). Playwrights debut. Broadway: Between Riverside and Crazy (Helen Hayes), West End: Mad House (The Ambassadors Theatre). Off-Broadway/Regional: Dig (Primary Stages), Dodi & Diana (HERE), Little Rock (Loretto Theater), Things of Dry Hours (NYTW), The Tempest (The Elm Shakespeare Company), Belleville (Asolo Rep). Tour: Alegria: In A New Light (Cirque du Soleil). Film/TV: No Hard Feelings, Dumb Money, American Horror Story (FX), FBI: Most Wanted (CBS), Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+).

Robert Westley (Fight Director) has choreographed movement and staged violence for Broadway productions, Off-Broadway, and West End productions and films developing unique and exciting performances of dance, clowning, aerial acrobatics, and martial art. Playwrights Horizons: The Thanksgiving Play. Broadway: I Need That, starring Danny DeVito, Bernhardt/Hamlet, A Bronx Tale: The Musical, Hand to God, Gettin' the Band Back Together. Off Broadway: Teenage Dick (Public Theater), Important Hats of the Twentieth Century (MTC), Things of Dry Hours (New York Theatre Workshop). West End: Mad House.

Taylor Williams, CSA (Casting) is an Artios Award-winning casting director. Playwrights: Stereophonic. Select film: The Front Room (A24), Omni Loop (2am Films), Good One (Smudge Films). Broadway: The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, POTUS: Or…, Slave Play, What the Constitution Means to Me. Upcoming: Sam Gold and Amy Herzog's An Enemy of the People with Jeremy Strong, Michael Imperioli and Victoria Pedretti on Broadway, spring 2024. Taylorwilliamscasting.com

Stage Management

Amanda Spooner (Production Stage Designer) Playwrights: Corsicana, For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday. Broadway: Indecent. Off-Broadway: The Wolves (Playwrights Realm), Everybody (Signature), 10 out of 12 (Soho Rep), The Glory of the World (BAM), An Octoroon (Soho Rep./TFANA). Regional: A.R.T., Yale Rep, La Jolla Playhouse, Westport. TV: “The Academy Awards.” Assistant Adjunct Professor of Stage Management at Rider University, Outreach Director of Tandem at Transport Group Theatre Company, mother to Jack.

Thomas Dieter (Stage Manager) Playwrights: Downstate. Broadway: Camelot; Caroline, or Change. Off-Broadway: Scene Partners (Vineyard Theatre); Poor Yella Rednecks, Golden Shield (Manhattan Theatre Club); Kinky Boots (Stage 42); Shhhh, The Secret Life of Bees (Atlantic Theater Company); for colored girls..., The Loophole (Public Theater); The Mood Room (BAM, Big Dance Theater); Dig, The Confession of Lily Dare (Primary Stages). New York/Regional: Ars Nova, Deaf West Theatre, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Playwrights Realm, Williamstown Theatre Festival. Love to Dylan.

About Playwrights Horizons

Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the development of contemporary American playwrights, and to the production of innovative new work. In a city rich with cultural offerings, Playwrights Horizons' 52-year-old mission is unique among theaters of its size; the organization has distinguished itself by a steadfast commitment to centering and advancing the voice of the playwright. It's a mission that is always timely, and one that's necessary in the ongoing evolution of theater in this country.

Playwrights Horizons believes that playwrights are the great storytellers of our time, offering essential contributions to civic discourse and illuminating life's greatest paradoxes. And they believe in the singularity of a writer's voice, valuing the broad, eclectic spectrum and diversity of American writers. At Playwrights Horizons, writers are supported in every stage of their growth through commissions (engaging several of today's most imaginative playwrights each year), New Works Lab, Soundstage audio program, and Almanac, the organization's literary magazine.

Playwrights Horizons presents a season of productions annually on their two stages, each of which is a world, American, or New York premiere. Much like Playwrights Horizons' work, their audience is risk-taking and adventurous; and the organization is committed to strengthening their engagement and feeding their curiosity through all of its programming, onsite and online.