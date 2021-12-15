Jared Goldsmith Takes Over Our Instagram Today for DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Today is going to be a great day and here's why... Jared Goldsmith from Dear Evan Hansen is taking over our Instagram! Join in as he takes our followers behind-the-scenes on a show day, talks about his original music, and more!

Follow along on @officialbroadwayworld on Instagram!

Jared Goldsmith has been acting professionally since he was five years old - TV, film, commercials, print ads, audiobooks, and of course, Broadway! He began rehearsals as Jared Kleinman in Dear Evan Hansen's 1st National Tour just two months after his graduation from Elon University with a BFA in Musical Theatre, and joined the Broadway company a year later!

The returning Broadway company of Dear Evan Hansen will include all those who were there at the time of the shutdown: Jordan Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, and Phoebe Koyabe, and Zachary Noah Piser, Reese Sebastian Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, and Nicole Van Giesen, along with Linedy Genao and Mateo Lizcano, who join the company as understudies.