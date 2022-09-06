Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
James Monroe Iglehart Will Star as Louis Armstrong in Reading of A WONDERFUL WORLD

The two presentations are set for Monday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 20 at 2:30 pm.

Sep. 06, 2022  

A private industry reading will be held in New York City of A Wonderful World, a new musical based on the life and songs of jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong, starring Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart. The two presentations are set for Monday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 20 at 2:30 pm.


Told from the perspective of the women in Armstrong's life, A Wonderful World charts Armstrong's journey from the birth of jazz in his native New Orleans through his international stardom. The musical also focuses on the complex history of race in America, leading up to the Civil Rights Era.

Conceived by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee, Christopher Renshaw (Broadway's Taboo, The King and I), and Andrew Delaplaine, A Wonderful World has a an original book by Aurin Squire, the multi-talented playwright and television writer ("This is Us," "The Good Fight," "Evil"), and features songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong, arranged and orchestrated by Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell. Renshaw directs and Rickey Tripp (associate choreographer for Broadway's Once on This Island and Choir Boy) will choreograph. Christina Sajous serves as Associate Director and Aurelia Michael as Associate Choreographer.

The reading stars Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong, Krystal Joy Brown as Alpha Smith, Patrice Covington as Lucille Wilson, Jennie Harney-Fleming as Lil Harden, Aisha Jackson as Daisy Parker, Matt Bogart as Joe Glaser, Kevin Dennis as Johnny Collins, DeWitt Fleming Jr. as Lincoln Perry, Gavin Gregory as King Joe Oliver and Xavier McKnight as Young Louis.

Additional cast includes Rachel Schur Chase, Nigel Jamal Hall, Afra Hines, Joshua Keith, Krystal Imani Mackie, Barrett Martin, Aurelia Michael, Micah Jeremiah Mims, Alysha Morgan, Kevin Ricardo Tate, Sir Brock Warren and Dori Waymer.

Casting is by Duncan Stewart CSA, Stewart/Whitley with General Management by Martian Entertainment.

A Wonderful World was first produced in 2020 by Miami New Drama (Artistic Director Michel Hausmann; Managing Director Nicholas Richberg). It began previews at the Colony Theater in Miami Beach, FL., but due to the pandemic shutdown was forced to close ahead of its March 14 opening night.

For further information, visit www.louisarmstrongmusical.com.



