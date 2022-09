James Monroe Iglehart Will Star as Louis Armstrong in Reading of A WONDERFUL WORLD

Artists at Play has partnered with A Noise Within’s ‘Noise Now’ community engagement series to present free reading of Marabella by Boni B. Alvarez on Monday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

September 6, 2022

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and Writers Bloc will present AN EVENING WITH ANTHONY DOERR, featuring the Pulitzer Prize-winning author discussing his recent book, Cloud Cuckoo Land, named as a Best Book of the Year by many critics and as a finalist for the 2021 National Book Award, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, 7:30 pm.