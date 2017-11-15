James Barbour, Christine Ebersole, Billy Stritch & More to Offer Holiday Concerts at Birdland This December

Birdland Jazz Club has announced its December 2017 lineup, featuring Eliane Elias, Stacey Kent, Freddy Cole Quartet, The Birdland Big Band with Special Guest Vocalist Veronica Swift, "A Swingin' Birdland Christmas," Fleur Seule, Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso's Cast Party, and more. Scroll down for details!

Birdland will kick-off their exciting month of programming with the following acts:

November 29-December 2 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Marcus Roberts Trio

A 2014 CBS 60 Minutes profile, "The Virtuoso," traced blind Jacksonville native pianist Marcus Roberts from his early roots at the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind to his remarkable career as a modern jazz musician. At age 21, Roberts toured with Wynton Marsalis for six years before striking out on his own. His recordings include solo piano, duets, and trio arrangements of jazz standards as well as symphony orchestra recordings. Roberts is an accomplished composer - with commissions from Jazz at Lincoln Center, Chamber Music America, and ASCAP - and an accomplished educator on the faculty of Florida State University.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 2 and 9 (Saturday) at 6:00PM

Billy Stritch "Lucky To Be Me"

Acclaimed pianist/singer Billy Stritch brings his new solo show "Lucky To Be Me" to the Birdland stage for three shows only (November 25, December 2 and 9 - Saturdays at 6:00 pm). This show will include Billy's arrangements of songs by Gershwin, Kern, Hoagy Carmichael, C. Coleman and other giants of American popular music and stories of his career thus far. These shows also commemorate the 20th anniversary of Billy's first appearance at Birdland in 1997 when he premiered his Brazilian CD "Waters Of March" and will include selections from that recording as well. Billy will be joined by bassist Neal Miner.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 3 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

Greg Ruvolo Big Band Collective

The Greg Ruvolo Big Band Collective merges seasoned New York City jazz veterans with young, up-and-coming, future musical giants. This performance will feature an exciting blend of selections from the Great American Songbook, jazz standards, and original compositions in the modern Big Band style. The group's resumes span the spectrum of the entertainment business-- from SNL to Frank Sinatra, Steeley Dan to Ray Charles, and the big bands of titans like Buddy Rich, Gerry Mulligan, Thad Jones/Mel Lewis and Count Basie.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 4 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Chita Rivera and friends come together in An Evening of Song Benefiting the Art Attack Foundation

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce Broadway legend Chita Rivera will headline "An Evening of Song," benefiting the Art Attack Foundation. This one-night-only show promises an array of standards, pop hits and original songs, from top artists on Yellow Sound Label. Participating in this song-filled evening are Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Anika Larsen (Beautiful), Jim Caruso (Cast Party), Julie Foldesi (Newsies), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Chris McCarrell (Les Miserables), Sally Wilfert (Assassins) and many more special guests.

All tickets $30-100, $10 food/drink minimum

December 5-9 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Eliane Elias

Eliane Elias is known for her distinctive and immediately recognizable musical style which blends her Brazilian roots and sensuous voice with her virtuosic instrumental jazz, classical, and compositional skills. Two years after seducing fans with her GRAMMY-winning "Made in Brazil" (Best Latin Jazz Album), Elias returns with, "Dance of Time," on Concord Jazz. Also recorded in Brazil, Dance of Time's themes are multifold. With the presence of extraordinary guests, the recording celebrates certain people integral to Elias' artistic journey as well as celebrating the samba, a genre originating from Bahia, via Africa, which recently marked its 100th anniversary.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 9 (Saturday) at 6:00PM

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 10 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

Ninth Annual James Barbour Holiday Concert

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce Broadway's own Phantom, James Barbour, will be performing his ninth holiday concert at Birdland. Laughing Dog Media will present James Barbour and his guests in his 9th Annual Holiday Concert. Filled with holiday classics such as "The Christmas Song," "O Holy Night," "The Dreidel Song" and an audience participation "Twelve Days Of Christmas," this concert celebrates the warmth and joy of the holiday season.

All tickets $30-45, $10 food/drink minimum

December 11 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Jamie deRoy & friends 'Tis The Season

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce that producer/hostess Jamie deRoy will bring her star-studded Jamie deRoy & friends holiday show 'Tis The Season to the historic stage. A starry cast will be announced soon.

All tickets $40-65, $10 food/drink minimum

December 12-16 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Stacey Kent

Critically acclaimed, Grammy-nominated singer, Stacey Kent, sings from the soul, telling her stories with faultless phrasing and a lucid, enchanting voice. Stacey returns to Birdland at the launch of her new album, I KNOW I DREAM: The Orchestral Sessions (Sony). Throughout her career, Stacey's band has partnered with Jim Tomlinson (sax) whose songwriting partnership with Nobel Prize-winning novelist Kazuo Ishiguro has come to form an essential plank in her distinctive repertoire.

All tickets $50, $10 food/drink minimum

December 14 (Thursday) at 6:00PM

Fleur Seule

Fleur Seule is an authentic jazz band straight out of the 1940s. With the swinging sounds and glamorous fashion of the Big Band era, this young band of old souls will have your feet tapping in no time. Bandleader Allyson Briggs, The Glamour Girl of Jazz, sings in 7 languages to give a wide variety of repertoire to an infectious sound. She leads the band with feisty swinging sounds, contrasting those warm, intimate moments of musical discovery.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 18 and 28 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Christine Ebersole & Billy Stritch "Snowfall"

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to present the return of Tony Award-winning actress/singer Christine Ebersole and Grammy Award-winning composer/pianist/singer Billy Stritch. "Snowfall" will celebrate the holidays with seasonal material from the duo's past shows, plus new songs like "Tennessee Christmas" and "The Man With The Bag." In the past, fans have packed this very special Christmas concert, enjoying Ebersole and Stritch's signature tight harmonies, luxurious vocals and snappy conversation.

All tickets $50-65, $10 food/drink minimum

December 19-25 (Tuesday-Monday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Freddy Cole Quartet

Uncle to Natalie Cole, brother of Nat "King" Cole, pianist and vocalist Freddy Cole doesn't apologize for sounding a little bit like his iconic elder brother. While there are certain unmistakable similarities, many consider his voice to be smokier, jazzier even. Cole's annual visit is the perfect blend of jazz and great American holiday standards, featuring Harry Allen.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 22-25 (Friday-Monday) at 6:00PM

Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch In "A Swingin' Birdland Christmas"

Birdland is proud to announce the eighth year of "A Swinging Birdland Christmas," starring Birdland regulars Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch. In the tradition of beloved seasonal specials, Blackhurst, Caruso and Stritch will perform swinging arrangements of "Christmas Waltz," Kay Thompson's "Holiday Season," "Sleigh Ride," and "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," "Snow," and "It Happened In Sun Valley" among other favorites. The singers will be joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 26-31 (Tuesday-Sunday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Birdland Big Band with Special Guest Vocalist Veronica Swift

The Birdland Big Band roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere."

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 28 (Thursday) at 6:00PM

All tickets $50-65, $10 food/drink minimum

December 30 (Saturday) at 6:00PM

Veronica Swift

At just 22 years of age Veronica Swift is being recognized as one of the top young singers in jazz. The child of jazz vocalist Stephanie Nakasian and the late bebop pianist Hod O'Brien, Veronica has already appeared at Lincoln Center, Telluride Jazz Festival, Blues Alley, The Jazz Cruise, and Birdland, performing with Jon Hendricks, Annie Ross, Esperanza Spalding, Joe Lovano, Bob Dorough, Paquito d'Rivera, and other establish jazz artists. Veronica's recent CD, "Lonely Woman," features some of the hottest young jazz players on the scene including Emmet Cohen and Benny Benack III.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

Birdland will also feature the following recurring monthly engagements:

December 1, 8, 15, 29 (Fridays) at 5:15PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 3, 10, 17 (Sundays) at 9PM & 11PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 4, 11, 18 (Mondays) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 6, 13, 20, 27 (Wednesdays) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 14th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at www.BirdlandJazz.com, and for more information and reservations call 212-581-3080. Ticket prices will vary by performer. At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge. At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.

Named for alto saxophonist and jazz pioneer Charlie "Bird" Parker who dubbed it "The Jazz Corner of the World," Birdland opened on December 15th 1949. For 60 years it has been home to jazz legends, from Parker, John Coltrane Duke Ellington and Count Basie to Oscar Peterson, Hank Jones, Diana Krall and everyone in between. The original 52nd street location was a cultural barometer and meeting place, inspiring the songs "Birdland" and "Lullaby of Birdland," and serving as a regular haunt for celebrities and cultural figures. The modern incarnation is a state of the art nightclub featuring award winning Southern and Cajun cuisine, first rate sound and lighting and a who's who of contemporary musical artists, 7 nights a week.

Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th & 9th Avenues), New York, NY 10036. Students (with current ID) & Broadway Theatre-Goers (with Broadway ticket stub from same day of performance): 50% off music charge at 11PM shows only. Birdland serves American Fare with a Cajun Flair nightly from 5PM until Midnight and until 1AM on Friday and Saturdays. Parking is available across the street at 332 West 44th Street. Concert Grand Piano By: Yamaha.

Visit www.BirdlandJazz.com or follow BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB on Twitter: @birdlandjazz, Facebook, Instagram, and on Pinterest.

