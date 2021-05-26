Jaime Cepero, Matt DeAngelis & Christine Dwyer and More to be Featured in 'Songs for Our City' Songwriting Competition

Times Square Alliance has announced the second annual Songs for Our City songwriting competition, which will take place daily this June 1-5, 2021. In anticipation of the return of Broadway in New York City this fall, Songs for Our City will highlight original music from Broadway actors and composers to provide a unique and interactive way for audiences to enjoy new music, while celebrating the creativity and ingenuity of the Broadway community.



Hosted by Broadway Buskers host and curator Ben Cameron, the series will feature five live concerts in Times Square, where guests will have the opportunity to reserve limited-capacity in-person seating. To RSVP and reserve seats, click here. The performances will also be live-streamed for free to the public online at TSQ.org/Songs.



In the spirit of friendly competition, audiences will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite performances on their mobile device at the end of each concert, culminating in a lively final performance on June 5, when the winners will be chosen from among eight finalists by a panel of judges including Director of New Artists at The Public Theater Jack Phillips Moore, theatre critic and creator of Token Theatre Friends Jose SolÃ­s, and Cambodian Rock Band playwright Lauren Yee.



"We are so excited to bring Songs for Our City back this year, LIVE in Times Square! It's no secret that theatre artists have been hit particularly hard throughout the course of the pandemic and the accompanying quarantines. As always, artists are the conduit for healing, change, and revolution within society. As our world not only wakes up, but evolves and grows, it feels amazing to pay tribute to our city through the universal power of music," said Songs for Our City host Ben Cameron.



Songs for Our City features 25 participants, including Ã© boylan, Amara Janae Brady, Jaime Cepero, Matt DeAngelis & Christine Dwyer, Lauren Elder, Jasmine Forsberg, Albert Guerzon, James Harkness, F Michael Haynie, John Krause, Rebecca Murillo, Cheeyang Ng & Eric Sorrels, Anthony Norman, Billy Recce, Jen SÃ¡nchez, Max Sangerman, Dru Serkes, Starbird & the Phoenix (Courtney Bassett & Andrew Swackhamer), Will Van Dyke & Jeff Talbott, Storm Thomas, The Two Of Us (Nathan Salstone & Micaela Diamond), Josh Walker, Mike Wartella, Ben Wexler & Denise Manning, and Matt Wolpe.



A pillar of Times Square for more than a century, Broadway has long provided comfort, inspiration, and enjoyment to millions of visitors and New Yorkers alike. Thousands of actors, musicians, designers, crew members, and more bring the shows and theaters of Broadway to life - many of whom have been left struggling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As the city slowly reopens and Broadway plans for shows to resume in the fall, Songs for Our City is a way to celebrate theatre workers and imagine a brighter future, and an opportunity to bring friends, family, and the public together safely. All performances will take place outdoors with the most up-to-date safety protocols in place for artists, audiences, and staff.



This summer, Times Square Alliance also looks forward to presenting an exciting schedule of additional free performances and concerts to be announced at a later date.



"As we emerge from this pandemic, we are committed to creating the best Times Square experience possible, and celebrating the creativity of the theater community is just one way that we are doing that. Come to Times Square for live music outside in our plazas and you will be one step closer to seeing a Broadway show," said Tom Harris, President of the Times Square Alliance.



The concerts will take place daily in Times Square and will be live-streamed at TSQ.org/Songs. Additionally, five participants who are currently located outside of New York will be sharing their new songs via performances on social media and in another popular entertainment district, Downtown Santa Monica, California's Third Street Promenade, where people have been dancing in the street for over 30 years thanks to its eclectic mix of talented street performers.



The full schedule and list of performers is as follows:

June 1st at 7pm:

Anthony Norman

Billy Recce

Jen SÃ¡nchez

The Two Of Us (Nathan Salstone & Micaela Diamond)

Ben Wexler & Denise Manning



June 2nd at 7pm:

Albert Guerzon

Rebecca Murillo

Starbird & the Phoenix (Courtney Bassett & Andrew Swackhamer)

Storm Thomas

Mike Wartella



June 3rd at 7pm:

Amara Janae Brady

F Michael Haynie

Cheeyang Ng & Eric Sorrels

Josh Walker

Matt Wolpe



June 4th at 7pm:

Ã© boylan

Jaime Cepero

Jasmine Forsberg

Max Sangerman

Will Van Dyke & Jeff Talbott



Final: June 5th at 5pm:

Eight Finalists from the previous four concerts perform again, and a panel of judges will choose a winner while the public will vote for the Audience Choice winner.



Additional artists participating remotely before the week of live concerts:

Matt DeAngelis & Christine Dwyer

Lauren Elder

James Harkness

John Krause

Dru Serkes



The public is invited to join in the celebration and share their own original songs on social media with #CitySongs.



