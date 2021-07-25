Jackie Mason, Comedian, Stage and Screen Performer, Dies at 93

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that comedian, stage and screen performer Jackie Mason, has died at 93.

Mason is known to theatre fans for his several one-man shows that took the Broadway stage beginning in the 1980s. His 1986 one-man show The World According to Me! garnered a Special Tony Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, an Ace Award, an Emmy Award, and a Grammy nomination. Additionally, Mason's 1988 special titled Jackie Mason on Broadway won him another Emmy Award (for outstanding writing) and another Ace Award. He was nominated for an Olivier Award in 1999 for his one man show Much Ado About Everything.

Mason's third Emmy Award came from his 1991 voice-over role of Rabbi Hyman Krustofski in The Simpsons episode "Like Father, Like Clown."

Mason began his comedic career in the 1950s, doing stand-up in New York nightclubs and resorts in the Catskills. He launched his career thanks to appearances on The Tonight Show and The Ed Sullivan Show. In the 1960s, he released two albums I Am the Greatest Comedian in the World Only Nobody Knows It Yet (1962) and I Want to Leave You With the Words of a Great Comedian (1963).

His film and television appearances include Caddyshack II, Chicken Soup, The Fairly Oddparents, The Drinky Crow Show, Jackie Goldberg: Private Dick, and many more.