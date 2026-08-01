CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL To Receive Cast Recording

From the stage of the Broadhurst Theatre, “Tempress” Chasity Moore, who made history as the first trans woman to play the iconic role of ‘Grizabella,’ delivered the news that CATS: The Jellicle Ball, the wildly acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical revival, will record a cast album to be released this winter on Atlantic Records.

The album will be recorded by the full company of CATS: The Jellicle Ball and will be produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Alana da Fonseca. Dates and pre-order information for the album will be announced at a later date.

The CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Original Broadway Cast Recording) continues Atlantic Records’ long-running string of landmark Original Broadway Cast Recordings, including 2015’s GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified milestone, Hamilton, 2017’s GRAMMY® Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, 2021’s GRAMMY® Award-winning Jagged Little Pill ,” 2024’s GRAMMY® Award-nominated musicals, The Notebook and Suffs, 2025's GRAMMY® Award-nominated musical, Just In Time, and the recently released cast album for The Lost Boys.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball began preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 18, 2026, and opened Tuesday, April 7 as the best reviewed musical of the Broadway season. It went on to receive nine Tony Award nominations and won three: Best Direction of a Musical (Zhailon Levington & Bill Rauch), Best Choreography (Omari Wiles & Arturo Lyons), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Qween Jean), marking the first time in history that an openly trans woman won Broadway’s highest honor. The production will end its Broadway run this coming Saturday evening, August 8.

The production was also honored with three Drama Desk Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival, three OBIE Awards, two New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citations, two Chita Rivera Awards, two Audelco Awards, three Dorian Theater Awards, and three Hewes Awards.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.

The Broadway cast includes 2026 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner André De Shields, Ken Ard as ‘DJ Griddlebone,’ Kya Azeen as ‘Etcetera,’ Bryson Battle as ‘Jellylorum,’ Chita Rivera Award nominee Jonathan Burke as ‘Mungojerrie,’ Chita Rivera Award nominee Baby Byrne as ‘Victoria,’ Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Bryce Farris, Elisa Galindez, Chita Rivera Award nominee Sydney James Harcourt as ‘Rum Tum Tugger,’ Chita Rivera Award nominee Dava Huesca as ‘Rumpleteazer,’ Dudney Joseph Jr. as ‘Munkustrap,’ Junior LaBeija as ‘Gus,’ Leiomy as ‘Macavity,’ Chita Rivera Award winner and Theatre World Award winner Robert “Silk” Mason as ‘Magical Mister Mistoffelees,’ Ernest Mingo, “Tempress” Chasity Moore as ‘Grizabella,’ Primo Thee Ballerino as ‘Tumblebrutus,’ Xavier Reyes as ‘Jennyanydots,’ Nora Schell as ‘Bustopher Jones,’ Bebe Nicole Simpson as ‘Demeter,’ Emma Sofia as ‘Cassandra’/’Skimbleshanks,’ Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B Noel Thomas, Kalyn West, Garnet Williams as ‘Bombalurina,’ Teddy Wilson Jr. as ‘Sillabub,’ Darius Wright, and Donté Nadir Wilder.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that has smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. CATS: The Jellicle Ball is a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography that the New York Times calls “a lightning strike that sets joy free!” Broadway meets runway in the fiercest event of the season.

Tickets for CATS: The Jellicle Ball are on sale at Telecharge.com, by phone at 212- 239-6200, or at the Broadhurst Theatre box office.

The creative team for CATS: The Jellicle Ball includes 2026 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), 2026 Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Adam Honoré (lighting design), 2026 Tony Award nominee and Tony Award winner Kai Harada (sound design), Brittany Bland (projection design), Special Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis (hair and wig design), Rania Zohny (makeup design), Josephine Kearns (dramaturg & gender consultant), Paul Kieve (magic), 2026 Tony Award nominees Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Wilson (orchestrations), William Waldrop (music supervisor and music director), 2026 Tony Award nominee Doug Schadt (music producer), 2026 Tony Award nominee Trevor Holder (beats arranger/producer), Cooper Howell and N'yomi Allure Stewart (associate directors), Chelsey Arce (associate choreographer), Michael Samarie George (assistant choreographer), X Casting: Victor Vazquez, CSA, and Sujotta R. Pace, CSA (casting director), Ann James (sensitivity specialist), and Cody Renard Richard (production stage manager). Baseline Theatrical serves as general managers.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and Mike Bosner by arrangement with LW Entertainment. The production is co-produced by Cynthia Erivo, John Legend and Mike Jackson’s Get Lifted Film Co., LaChanze, Jeremy Pope, Law Roach, Lena Waithe, Origin Story Productions, Miranda Gohh, George Strus, William Berlind, Timothy Bloom/Martinez Grimmett Productions/Drama Club Productions, Adam Kantor & Charly Jaffe, Alex Levy & Shari Redstone, Kevin Cahoon, AEG Presents/Jay Marciano, D’Angora Padgett Productions/Open Horizon, Gavin Kalin Productions, Jake Hine, Nederlander Presentations, Scott Mauro Entertainment/Leachman Feigelson Productions, Lindsay Holmes, Sean Nyberg, Meowz Productions, Nelson & Tao, TFLO Theatricals, artEquity Acton, Bob Boyett, Chimney Town, Cloth Fair Productions, Crooked Letter, DJD Productions, Duda Marcus, EK Productions, Lian Bloch Gill, Grace Street Creative, Lisa Hane, Harris Lanedo Productions, Hill Steinfast, John Gore Organization, Key to the City Productions, Willette Klausner, Klive Entertainment, L + E + N + Z Entertainment, LBH Productions, Christina Liceaga, LTJOF Productions, Lucky Tea Productions, Gates McCaffrey, Mount Caperton Productions, Mumby Foung, Mark Musico, Debbie Ohanian, Ryan R. Ratelle, Adam Riemer, Second Set, The Shubert Organization, The Brians, The Theater Offensive, Theatre Producers of Color, and Andy Jones.

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