Photos: Olivia Holt Joins the Cast of JUST IN TIME on Broadway

Singer-songwriter, film & television star Olivia Holt has joined the company of Broadway’s Just in Time in the role of “Connie Francis.” Get a first look at photos of Holt here!

Olivia Holt (Connie Francis) made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the long-running revival of Chicago in 2023. She is an actor and singer who recently starred in Netflix’s Jingle Bell Heist, Sony’s Heart Eyes, and Prime Video’s Totally Killer. Olivia Rose to prominence on Disney Channel’s “Kickin’ It” and later starred in “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger” and the popular Freeform/Hulu series “Cruel Summer.” She continues to work across film, television, and music, developing new projects as both a performer and producer.

Just in Time is currently running at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Just in Time is a musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.