JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART Enters its Final Two Weeks

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO), in association with Staci Levine, will conclude the Broadway premiere of John Lithgow: Stories By Heart, adapted and performed by John Lithgow, directed by Daniel Sullivan, on Sunday, March 4.

At the time of closing, John Lithgow: Stories By Heart will have played 21 preview performances and 61 regular performances. Previews began on December 21, 2017 and opened officially on January 11, 2018 on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42ndStreet).

Virtuosity and imagination combine in one utterly unique event, as Tony and Emmy Award winner John Lithgow creates a singularly intimate evening. With equal measures of humor and heart, he evokes memories of family, explores and expands the limits of the actor's craft, and masterfully conjures a cast of indelible characters from classic short stories by Ring Lardner and P. G. Wodehouse. Lithgow elevates the magic of storytelling to masterful new heights, with a performance The New York Times calls "a tour de force."

Stories By Heart first took shape in 2008 at Lincoln Center Theater directed by Jack O'Brien in a special repertory presentation, with Lithgow telling one story each night. Since then he has evolved the play in theaters around the country, produced by Staci Levine, on evenings away from his filming schedule. Now, the Broadway debut of John Lithgow: Stories By Heart will be the culmination of this artistic development.

The creative team includes John Lee Beatty (Set Design), Jess Goldstein (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design) andPeter Fitzgerald (Sound Design).

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets for John Lithgow: Stories By Heart are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office: American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street); The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street) and Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street); or by visiting StubHub, The Premier Secondary Ticketing Partner of Roundabout. Ticket prices range from $49-$154. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

John Lithgow: Stories By Heart plays Tuesday through Saturday evening at 8:00PM, Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2:00PM andSunday matinees at 3:00PM.

Roundabout Theatre Company is committed to producing the highest quality theatre with the finest artists, sharing stories that endure, and providing accessibility to all audiences. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills its mission each season through the production of classic plays and musicals; development and production of new works by established and emerging writers; educational initiatives that enrich the lives of children and adults; and a subscription model and audience outreach programs that cultivate and engage all audiences.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays, musicals, and new works on its five stages, each of which is specifically designed to enhance the needs of Roundabout's mission. Off-Broadway, the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre, with its simple sophisticated design, is perfectly suited to showcasing new plays. The grandeur of its Broadway home on 42nd Street, American Airlines Theatre, sets the ideal stage for the classics. Roundabout's Studio 54 provides an exciting and intimate Broadway venue for its musical and special event productions. The Stephen Sondheim Theatre offers a state of the art LEED certified Broadway theatre in which to stage major large-scale musical revivals. Together these distinctive homes serve to enhance Roundabout's work on each of its stages.

American Airlines is the official airline of Roundabout Theatre Company. Roundabout productions are supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

Roundabout's season in 2017-2018 includes John Lithgow: Stories By Heart, adapted and performed by John Lithgow, directed by Daniel Sullivan; and Tom Stoppard's Travesties, directed by Patrick Marber.

Roundabout's new off-Broadway season dedicated to new work at the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre in 2017-2018 includesAmy and the Orphans, by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Scott Ellis; Skintight, by Joshua Harmon, directed by Daniel Aukin.

Roundabout Underground's 2017-2018 season includes Bobbie Clearly, by Alex Lubischer.

In 2018-2019 season, Roundabout will produce a new Broadway production of Kiss Me Kate, directed by Scott Ellis and starring Kelli O'Hara. Roundabout Underground's 2018-2019 season will include Usual Girls by Ming Peiffer, directed by Tyne Rafaeli.

www.roundabouttheatre.org

Follow Roundabout Theatre Company on Twitter @RTC_NYC, Instagram and on Facebook.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Related Articles