Ivan Hernandez & Ann Sanders Will Join DEAR EVAN HANSEN on Broadway; Jennifer Laura Thompson and Michael Park Depart in August

BroadwayWorld has just learned that original Broadway cast members of Dear Evan Hansen Jennifer Laura Thompson and Michael Park will play their final performances as Cynthia Murphy and Larry Murphy, respectively, on Sunday, August 4.

Beginning Tuesday, August 6, Ivan Hernandez (who made his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago in 2015) will take over the role of Larry Murphy, and Ann Sanders will temporarily take over the role of Cynthia Murphy (through October 20).

Ann Sanders (Cynthia Murphy) most recently appeared as Queen Iduna in Disney Theatricals' Frozen. She has the honor of being the first Asian American performer to play Anna Leonowens in The King and I and Belle in Beauty and the Beast on Broadway. Other Broadway: If/Then with Idina Menzel (Cathy), Avenue Q (Christmas Eve) and Leap of Faith. Off-Broadway: Plenty with Rachel Weisz, The Public Theatre; Falsettoland (Trina), The Vineyard Theatre. International: Miss Saigon (Ellen). Regional: Allegiance with George Takei. Concerts: Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall. TV: "Madam Secretary," "New Amsterdam," "Instinct," "Elementary," "Unforgettable," "FBI". Thanks to my husband and this extraordinary company. For Scott.

Ivan Hernandez (Larry Murphy). Broadway: Billy Flynn in Chicago. Off-B'way and Regional: The Wolf/Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods (Delacorte), Sal in The Capeman (Delacorte), Mitch in Yank! (York), Fred in Romantic Poetry (MTC), Joey in The Most Happy Fella (NY City Opera), Dr. Zhivago in Zhivago (La Jolla), Martin in Senor Discretion Himself (Arena Stage). TV: "Claws," "Scandal," "Devious Maids," "Law and Order SVU," "Crazy Ex- Girlfriend," "Criminal Minds," "NCIS," "The Following," "The Good Wife," "Angie Tribeca". Big thanks and love to my wife, Tine, and our girls Emma and Hannah!

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in.

Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson





