Issa Rae to Produce Romantic Musical Film, LOVE IN AMERICA

Insecure co-creator, Issa Rae is teaming with one of the show's writer-producers, Amy Aniobi for Love in America, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Universal has picked up the romantic musical film in which Rae will produce through her production banner ColorCreative. Deniese Davis, Rae's production partner, is also producing the film, which is the company's first feature film.

There are no details on the film, besides that Aniobi will writer the script with Khiyon Hursey and Harrison Richlin.

Universal Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers and creative executive Mike Pryce will oversee for the studio.

Rae has received Golden Globe nominations two years in a row for her work on Insecure, on which she stars and executive produces. She recently wrapped production on the Universal film comedy, Little.

Aniobi is also attached to write a dramedy titled Bye Bye Bye, which will be produced by Kevin Hart and CJ Entertainment and was picked up by Universal in November.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.

