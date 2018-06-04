Israeli Singer Shiri Maimon Will Play Roxie Hart in CHICAGO on Broadway

It's official! Months after the initial rumor was reported, it has been confirmed by The Jerusalem Post that Israeli singer Shiri Maimon will be taking over the starring role of Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. She will begin performances on September 21.

The singer announced the news on Sunday night.

In a statement, she said, "Choosing me to play a leading role in Chicago on Broadway is proof that dreams are meant to be fulfilled. I'm proud to bring an Israeli presence to Broadway. This is an incredible opportunity for me... and it will be a challenging and exciting time in my life."

Maimon will be replaceing Charlotte d'Amboise, who has played the role on and off throughout the run of Chicago's revival.

Shiri Maimon is an Israeli pop/R&B singer, TV show host and actress, who rose to fame as the runner-up in the TV show Kokhav Nolad. She represented Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest 2005, where she came fourth.

In June 2013 Shiri became one of the judges for the first season of The X Factor Israel. She continued her role for the second and third seasons.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

CHICAGO is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, with set design by John Lee Beatty, Costume Design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and sound design by Scott Lehrer.

