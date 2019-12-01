Irving Burgie, Songwriter of 'Day-O', Featured in BEETLEJUICE, Has Died at Age 95
Irving Burgie, the songwriter best known for his calypso hit Day-O, has died at age 95, according to the BBC. The cause of death was a result of complications from heart failure.
Day-O was perhaps made most popular in the film Beetlejuice. The song was then brought in to the musical adaptation of the film, as the finale.
The song, written in the 1950s, was also used in other films, advertisementss and even as a wake-up call for astronauts in space. Also known as The Banana Boat Song, Day-O has been sampled by rapper Lil Wayne and singer Jason Derulo.
Burgie's songs have sold more than 100 million records worldwide.
He wrote eight of the 11 songs on Harry Belafonte's 1956 album Calypso, which was the first album in the US to sell more than a million copies. He has also worked with the likes of Jimmy Buffett, Chuck Berry and Sam Cooke.
Burgie's other well-known songs include Island in the Sun, Jamaica Farewell and Mary's Boy Child, which he co-wrote.
Read more on the BBC.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
NME has reported that Johnny Depp is producing a musical about Michael Jackson a?" told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
How to Watch the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? Your All-Inclusive Guide!
The big day is here! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, one of the nation's most cherished holiday traditions, will hit the streets of New York City.... (read more)
VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Gets an Unexpected Call From Julie Andrews
Jennifer Garner had 'zero chill' when she got a surprise phone call from someone she admires very much, actress Julie Andrews.... (read more)
BWW Flashback: The 20 Best Broadway Performances from Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Past
While we countdown the big day, take a trip down memory lane with some of our favorite parade performances of years gone by!... (read more)
Trump's Budget Proposal Eliminates Funding For National Endowment for the Arts For Third Year in a Row
Trump's proposed budget has eliminated funding for the arts and humanities, public television and radio, libraries and museums, for the third year in ... (read more)
Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Ahead of next weekend's television premiere, The SpongeBob Musical has released all new production photos!... (read more)