Interview: Catching Up with 2022 Jimmy Awards Winner Nicholas Barrón

Just last summer, Nicholas Barrón's world was turned upside down when he was named a winner at the 13th Annual Jimmy Awards. As a participant from San Antonio's Joci Awards, Nicholas was awarded Best Performance by an Actor and received a check for $25,000 to further his education.

As the 96 new Jimmy Awards nominees continue their preparations for the 2023 ceremony, BroadwayWorld is checking in with Nicholas to catch up on what he's been up to since his big win, as well as advice for this year's participants.

What have you been up to since winning last year?

I actually just graduated in December. Right after the Jimmys, I got a couple of emails from casting people and agents. I was able to sign with A3 Artists Agency out of New York. That was crazy!

Amazing! And what are your plans now that high school is over?

I'm going to be going to the New School in New York. I'll be in the Mannes School of Music for Classical Voice, which I am so excited for. I start in August and I am really looking forward to that.

Just being a part of the Jimmy Awards can be a life-changing experience. Reflecting back on it now, what is your biggest takeaway?

The Jimmys were so important to me for a lot of different reasons (beyond winning, which is still so insane to me, it does not compute in my brain). The people there, from the leading team, to the people backstage, to the kids... they were all just the most kind, wonderful people in the world.

I hadn't had a great Junior year, so to be brought back to the arts in a way that was so welcoming really changed my life. I was ready to step away because I didn't think that there was a place for me. That week changed my life. Even before Monday night, I was like, "I don't even care what happens tomorrow, this is already the best experience of my life."

Just being around so many talented kids like yourself I'm sure must have bene mindblowing...

Everybody was so ridiculously talented! And so ready to learn and have new experiences. To be able to have that was really special.

Have you kept in touch with any of your fellow participants?

I do! I'm going to New York next week to sing at 54 Below, which is a dream of mine, and I'm meeting up with a couple of Jimmys friends there. I was just talking to my roommate this morning and I might go to see him in St. Louis at The MUNY. The people I met there really changed me. It's a very supportive community because everyone is in there high school and college shows and you will always see Jimmys people in the comments. It's very sweet.

Is there a piece of advice that you got from one of your coaches that has stuck with you?

My coach throughout the whole week was Desi Oakley, who I still keep in touch with. She has become my mentor and friend. When I was working on my song, she told me that all you have is yourself and what you can bring to the material. Don't be afraid to live in yourself and love yourself.

I think this year's nominees just arrived in New York...

I have some friends there now. They are getting ready and its giving me flashbacks! I was talking with Anna Zavelson today, who I went with [last year], and we were like "Oh my god, it's so weird that we were doing this a year ago!" And now she is in The Light in the Piazza and she sounds amazing. She is the most talented person I have ever met! We really bonded during our time at the Jimmys together.

Do you have any advice to share for this year's nominees?

I still feel so connected to last year, you know? I haven't even thought about it! I guess I would say to trust yourself and know that you are good enough. You are there for a reason. people are rooting for you. And HAVE FUN! It's so fun.

And I hope you have fun at your 54 Below show! When can people catch that?

It's on Wednesday, June 28 and it's called The Freshmen of 54 Below Sing Today's Hits (Glee Version). It's a bunch of mashups, group numbers, and some solos, all in the Glee style. Everyone there is really talented and I can't wait to make some new friends. I'm singing "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile and then doing a little mashup of Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. It's a dream of mine to get to perform there and I wouldn't get to do it if not for the Jimmys.

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, better known as the Jimmy Awards, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual artistry in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The 2023 Jimmy Awards features 96 nominees from 48 regional awards programs making their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this unforgettable talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

Corbin Bleu returns to host this year’s Jimmy Awards taking place on Monday, June 26th at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre.