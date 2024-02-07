51 Regional Awards Programs to Take Part in 15th Annual Jimmy Awards

The Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 24, 2024 at 7:30pm at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

51 Regional Awards Programs will participate in the 15th annual Jimmy Awards which will take place on Monday, June 24, 2024 at 7:30pm at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre. For more information visit: www.jimmyawards.com.

The Jimmy Awards is the national talent showcase celebrating high school students from across the country featuring dynamic ensemble and solo performances. Each participating Regional Awards Program will award top honors to two student performers and will sponsor their travel to New York to participate in The Jimmy Awards on June 24th. At the Jimmy Awards, two talented students will be presented with a Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress award. Tickets will go on sale to the public in June.

Watch highlights from last year's Jimmy Awards HERE!

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, better known as the Jimmy Awards®, is a coast-to-coast celebration of outstanding student achievement, recognizing individual talent in vocal, dance, and acting performance. The program impacts approximately 130,000 students who participate in regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. The 2024 Jimmy Awards anticipates welcoming more than 100 nominees from over 50 cities across the country as they make their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this exhilarating talent showcase, a panel of judges will select two students to receive the coveted awards of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the Jimmy Awards has been the catalyst for more than $6,000,000 in educational scholarships.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the NHSMTA is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, honor dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Numerous participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring, and West End productions.As of this spring, 66 Jimmys alumni have performed on Broadway or on Tour.

Presented by The Broadway League Foundation Inc., the NHSMTA invites two nominees from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a 10-day theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway’s most accomplished professionals. All their combined efforts will lead to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. For more information, please visit JimmyAwards.com.

Read More About the 2024 Participating Regional Awards Programs



