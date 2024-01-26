Video: Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years

In just days, 15 Jimmy Awards alumni come together to celebrate 15 years! Ryan McCartan will host 54 Celebrates The Jimmy Awards, with two concerts featuring a luminous line-up of Jimmys alumni on January 29 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm. The second performance will be streamed live at 9:45pm.

"You win just by being [at the Jimmy Awards]. It's such a valuable experience," said 2013 and 2015 alum McKenzie Kurtz. "You make so many amazing friends. So many of the people I met are here now, working. That's the real prize!"

"The Jimmys really opened my mind up to the possibility of having a career like this," said 2017 alum Jake Pedersen. "I come from a town that not many people do musical theatre... coming to New York for the first time and seeing a community of people who want the same thing I do really made me have an even stronger drive and really built my passion to do this."

Watch below as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is joined by even more Jimmys alumni to chat about the special event!

