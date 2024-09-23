International Girls Ensemble Launches GIRLS TAKE FLIGHT 2024 Fundraiser This Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The International Girls Ensemble will host an in-person event from 5 to 8 p.m. at 91 Leonard St., kicking off their Girls Take Flight 2024 Fundraiser, which will run from October 1 to 15.

Donations for both IGE's US and international programs will fund a full year of materials for students in their programs in Kenya and Thailand, a full year's salary for teaching artists, a four-week Drama Mamas program for mothers in New York City, and entrepreneurship training for participants in partnership with a community organization. Larger contributions can support an entire year of international programs, a six-week after-school program at a New York City public school, and help expand IGE's ambassador program to two new countries. Donations can be made through IGE's campaign page, Venmo, or by check.

IGE, founded by Jacqueline Raymond Wegman and Amanda McDowall, aims to empower girls and women through theatre education, fostering their growth and confidence both on stage and in the community. With a strong presence in schools across the Bronx, Harlem, Queens, and Manhattan, IGE is dedicated to creating opportunities for women worldwide through its Female Ambassador program and international partnerships with Thailand, Cambodia, Kenya, and South Sudan.

For more information on how to take part in the Girls Take Flight fundraiser, visit www.intlgirlsensemble.org or contact the team at info@intlgirlsensemble.org.