Interactive Family-Friendly Comedy SHOW UP, KIDS! Debuts At Q.E.D. Astoria

Following capacity crowds and rave reviews from NYC to Edinburgh to Hollywood, the interactive family comedy "Show Up, Kids!” makes its Queens debut at Q.E.D. in Astoria at 11 a.m. on Saturday mornings from August 17-September 28.

This semi-improvised musical show for kids 3-10 years old puts a wildly comedic twist on the traditional kids' show. When the main attraction doesn't show up, the host enlists the help of the kids (and their grownups) to control everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 45-minute laughfest.

The show features performers Denisse Estefany Mendoza from August 31-September 14 and Kento Morita from September 21-28.