Indie Series 'Indoor Boys' Starring Wesley Taylor And Alex Wyse Will Return This Month For Season Two

Executive Producers Jim Kierstead (Kinky Boots, Waitress) and Michael Kushner, and producers Jack Sharkey and Tye Blue, announce the return of the Indie Award-winning series "Indoor Boys" created, directed, and starring Broadway's Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants; NBC's "SMASH") and Alex Wyse (Spring Awakening; Marvel's "Iron Fist"). With a total of eight new chapters, Season Two premieres June 25, 2018 on HuffPost Queer Voices, with two episodes released each Monday for 4 weeks.

After last year's award-winning, critically-acclaimed first season in Los Angeles, Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse are at it again. But this time we find our duo in the Big Apple... as they continue to explore the boundaries of their no-boundaries friendship. Watch the two homebody millennials as they navigate a family reunion in New York City.

The critically-acclaimed first season of "Indoor Boys" premiered on HuffPost Queer Voices and received four 2018 Indie Award Nominations including Best Comedy Series. The season two cast will include the return of Frankie Grande, Michael Tacconi, Patrika Darbo (2018 Indie Series Award winner for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series), and of course, Wesley Taylor (2018 Indie Award nominee for Best Actor in a Comedy Series) and Alex Wyse, who received the 2018 Indie Series Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in the first season of "Indoor Boys".

Season Two will also introduce 3-time Tony Award-nominee Carolee Carmello as Nate's mother, Ellen, and Obie and Drama Desk Award Winner Veanne Cox as Luke's mother, Lenora, with Krysta Rodriguez, Kyle Harris, Lilli Cooper, Isaac Powell, Rana Roy, and Michael Kostroff.

Additional accolades for the premiere first season include: Official Selection, Die Laughing Film Festival; Official Selection, HollyWeb Festival; Official Selection, Webisode Festival; Award of Excellence, IndieFEST Film Awards; Official Selection, LA COMEDY FESTIVAL 365 : Screening Series; Winner, Best Web Series, ICP Ent. Short Film Series; Official Selection, Web Series Festival Global; Silver Award, L.A. shorts awards; and Award of Merit Special Mention: Web Series, Best Shorts Competition

Wesley Taylor is the Co-creator/Writer/Star of "It Could Be Worse" (Hulu/Vimeo/Pivot TV), "Billy Green" (YouTube), and now "Indoor Boys" (HuffPost). In 2016, he was commissioned by Anonymous Content's digital division. In addition to countless web content/sketch comedy, Taylor is a published playwright, and his work has been produced by Manhattan Repertory Theatre, The Artists' Exchange, and at New World Stages for The Actor's Fund.

On Television, he's probably best known for playing 'Bobby' on 26 episodes of Spielberg's NBC drama, "Smash," before guest starring on "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "One Life to Live," "Looking," "I'm Dying up Here," and "Difficult People."

Currently starring in Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants as the evil Sheldon Plankton, Taylor is also a Theatre World Award Winner and Outer Critics Circle nominee, having made his Broadway debut in the original cast of Rock of Ages, before starring opposite Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth in the original cast of Broadway's The Addams Family. Regional favorites include An Act of God (Denver Center), Cabaret (Signature Theatre), and Tales of the City (American Conservatory Theater). He holds a BFA from North Carolina School of the Arts.

Alex Wyse is the Co-creator/Writer/Star of "Indoor Boys" (HuffPost), for which he received the 2018 Indie Series Award for Best Actor in a Comedy. As a writer, his work has been produced at the New York Musical Theater Festival, New York Theater Barn, Ugly Rhino, and Northlight Theatre.

On television, he has most recently been seen as Kyle in "Marvel's Iron Fist" on Netflix and Saul in "The Bold and the Beautiful" on CBS. His other TV credits include "NCIS: Los Angeles," "Agent X," "Modern Family," "Switched at Birth," "A to Z," "Bad Judge," "Masters of Sex," and "Bored to Death." His film credits include X/Y and Dating My Mother.

On Broadway, he was in the original casts of Deaf West's Spring Awakening and Lysistrata Jones. His other theater credits include the National Tour of Wicked, the Off-Broadway productions of Ride the Cyclone, Bare, Triassic Parq, and Lysistrata Jones, and regional work with Williamstown, The Wallis Annenberg, Huntington Theatre Company, Paper Mill, and more. He holds a BFA from Boston University.

Jim Kierstead (Executive Producer) is an Emmy-winning and two-time Tony Award-winning producer of the Broadway, touring, Toronto, and London productions of Kinky Boots and the revival of Pippin. He is a co-producer of the upcoming Broadway musicals Pretty Woman and Ain't Too Proud and has been a co-producer of 15 Broadway productions including Waitress, The Visit, You Can't Take It With You, Indecent, The Great Comet (all Tony nominated), Side Show, It Shoulda Been You, M. Butterfly, Rocky, among others. Notable investments include Dear Evan Hansen, Matilda, Something Rotten, Meteor Shower, The Glass Menagerie, the revival of Hair (Best Revival), American Idiot, The Addams Family, Catch Me If You Can, among others. Off-Broadway projects include Unexpected Joy, Yank! (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominations), Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, and Thrill Me - The Leopold & Loeb Story (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Nominees). He has produced London productions including Dreamgirls, Yank!, Thrill Me, and the upcoming Aspects of Love. Film/TV projects include Ace; Between Love and Goodbye; Kiss Me, Kill Me' and Wakefield starring Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner; and a new series Mulligan. Upcoming projects include "Dead Brains," "Sparkler," and "Cover." Jim is on the Board of Directors of The York Theatre Company, The Abingdon Theatre Company, and The New York Theatre Barn.

