Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY Announces New Preview And Opening Night Dates

Immersive Everywhere's critically acclaimed immersive production of The Great Gatsby will now begin performances on June 6, ahead of an official opening night on June 25,

Immersive Everywhere's critically acclaimed immersive production of The Great Gatsby will now begin performances on June 6, ahead of an official opening night on June 25, 2023. Adapted and directed by Alexander Wright, the UK's longest-running immersive production will make its American and New York debut at The Gatsby Mansion at the Park Central Hotel New York (870 Seventh Avenue), a Highgate managed hotel.  

 

The cast of The Great Gatsby includes Joél Acosta as Jay Gatsby (Aloha Boricua), Rob Brinkmann as Nick Carraway (Oklahoma at Mac-Haydn Theatre), Jillian Anne Abaya as Daisy Buchanan (“Asleep, Awake”), Shahzeb Hussain as Tom Buchanan (Tammany Hall), Stephanie Rocío as Jordan Baker (Hurts to Hate You A Little at The Wild Project), Keivon Akbari as George Wilson (Tosca Tehran at Atlantic Theater Company), Claire Saunders as Myrtle Wilson (Importance of Being Earnest), Mya Rosado-Tran as Charlie McKee (Off-Broadway debut), Nicholas Caycedo as Joey (Good Morning New York), Kiki Burns as Lucille (Legally Blonde at CDA Summer Theatre), Anika Braganza as Gilda (singer, songwriter with The Braganza Sisters), Charlie Marcus as Meyer Wolfsheim (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Jeremiah Ginn as Owl Eyes (Murder For Two), and Stephanie Cha as Kitty Klipspringer (Mr. Holland's Opus at Ogunquit Playhouse).
 

In addition to Alexander Wright, the creative and design team also includes Holly Beasley-Garrigan (Choreographer), Casey Jay Andrews (Set Design), Shoko Kambara (US Art Director), Jeff Croiter (Lighting Design), Phil Grainger (UK Sound Design), Peter Fitzgerald (US Sound Design), Vanessa Leuck (Costume Design), Tom Schall (Fight Director), and Claire McKenzie (Music Director). The original score was composed and produced by Glen Andrew Brown and Tendai Humphrey Sitima, with arrangements and additional composition by David Sims. 

 

The New York production is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Hartshorn - Hook Productions and Broadway International Group, and Executive Produced by Louis Hartshorn, Brian Hook, Marc Routh and Simone Genatt. Co-Producers include Naoya Kinoshita, VCM AGM, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman among others.

Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.




