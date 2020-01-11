Ian McKellen Shares Journal Entries From His Time Working on THE LORD OF THE RINGS

Ian McKellen is giving fans a peek into what his life was like while working on Lord of the Rings.

He took to Twitter yesterday to share a link to some journal entries, during his time working on the film franchise over 20 years ago.

McKellen tweeted: "20 years ago, I arrived New Zealand to begin filming "The Lord of the Rings." I joined the cast on January 10, 2000. During that time, I kept a journal, which today would be called a blog Perhaps you'll enjoy reading about those heady times."

Read the journal entries here: http://mckellen.com/cinema/lotr/990820.htm

Ian McKellen's most recent project was his one-man show, Ian McKellen On Stage. He also recently appeared in the new Cats film.

McKellen is recognised worldwide as Magneto in the X-Men films and Gandalf in Tolkien's Middle Earth films. He won his first Oscar nomination as Best Actor, as the gay film director James Whale, in Bill Condon's 1998 classic "Gods and Monsters". Since he has starred in The Da Vinci Code", "Mr Holmes", and "Beauty and the Beast."

In Shakespeare he has triumphed as Richard II, Macbeth (with Judi Dench), Coriolanus, Iago, Richard III (also on film) and most recently as King Lear. He was in the first of Martin Sherman's sensational "Bent" and premieres of plays by Arnold Wesker, Peter Shaffer, Michael Frayn, Alan Ayckbourn and Mark Ravenhill. Of late he has been Widow Twankey in the Old Vic's "Aladdin" pantomime and toured "Waiting for Godot" and "No Man's Land" with Patrick Stewart. As Salieri in "Amadeus" he won the Tony Award in 1981.





