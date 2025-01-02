Iain Armitage Visits BIG LITTLE LIES Mom Shailene Woodley at CULT OF LOVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It was a Big Little Lies reunion at Cult of Love over the weekend!

Young Sheldon alum Iain Armitage went to see his "first fake Mama" Shailene Woodley in the Second Stage Theater play. Armitage played Ziggy Chapman, son to Woodley's Jane Chapman, in the hit HBO series.

Armitage took to Instagram to share a backstage photo from their reunion.

"When I was 7 I got cast in Big Little Lies. Before we headed to LA to begin filming, I had a FaceTime call with Shailene and I asked her what it would all be like," the Instagram caption read. "She assured me that it would be fun, 'like playing; and wow, she was so right. She, along with our excellent director Monsieur Jean-Marc set the tone for me and I’m certain that the joy we had on Big Little Lies is the reason I stayed with acting."

Woodley makes her Broadway debut in Leslye Headland’s play, alongside Zachary Quinto, Barbie Ferreira, Christopher Lowell, Mare Winningham, David Rasche, Molly Bernard, Roberta Colindrez, Rebecca Henderson and Christopher Sears.

"So to get to see Shailene on stage in this remarkable NY stage debut was a thrill," the post continued. "The play is about a family gathering on Christmas with all their tension, trauma, love, history and talent on full display and I loved it. I hope Shailene keeps coming back to theatre because it makes me so happy to see her up there and I hope she knows how proud I am to be her fake son!"

The new play, directed by Trip Cullman, takes audiences inside a rocky holiday gathering. Now playing at Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre, the play runs through February 2.