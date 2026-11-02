Hot Tickets of the Week: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, WANTED & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting November 2, 2026.

Buena Vista Social Club

Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club is now the winner of four Tony Awards! A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Read More: Yankees Legend Bernie Williams Joins BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway

MJ the Musical

MJ is centered around the making of Michael Jackson's 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status. MJ now spans three continents between five global productions. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 1.8 million patrons on Broadway, has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times.

Read More: Illario Grant & Brandon Lee Harris Are Bringing Their Own Magic to MJ on Broadway

Much Ado About Nothing

Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, which transfers to Broadway for a strictly limited 10-week engagement. Led by Tony Award nominee, Olivier Award nominee, and Golden Globe Award winner Tom Hiddleston as 'Benedick' and three-time Olivier Award nominee, Standard Theatre Award winner, and Golden Globe Award nominee Hayley Atwell as 'Beatrice,' this giddily funny and beautifully tender battle of wits comes to Broadway after a record-breaking run in London.

Read More: Meet the Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, Now Playing on Broadway

Operation Mincemeat

In Operation Mincemeat, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

Read More: OPERATION MINCEMEAT's Jeff Kready Sits Down at Schmackary's For BROADWAY SCHNACKS

Wanted

Texas, 1893 — Twin sisters Mary and Martha Clarke are on the run. The sisters, Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family's legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity, and the inheritance they have long been denied.

Read More: Solea Pfeiffer, Bradley Jaden & Luke James Sing From WANTED on Broadway