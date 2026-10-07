THE LORD OF THE RINGS - THE EPIC STAGE ADVENTURE to Premiere in Istanbul

A new stage production of The Lord of the Rings, entitled The Lord of the Rings - The Epic Stage Adventure, will have its world premiere at Zorlu Performing Arts Center in Istanbul, October 2027.

Enter the world of Middle-earth as Frodo and The Fellowship embark on their daring quest to destroy The One Ring and conquer the Dark Lord. Spectacular staging and virtuoso performances unite to create one of the most thrilling dramatic events of the decade.

The production will tour to Istanbul, Bucharest, Sofia, Prague, Warsaw, Thessaloniki, Athens, Tallinn, Zagreb, and Dubai, with further cities to be revealed.

A production of The Lord of The Rings, a musical tale based on the classic trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien, opened in the UK in 2023 with book and lyrics by Shaun McKenna and Matthew Warchus and music by A.R. Rahman (Bombay Dreams, Slumdog Millionaire), Värttinä and Tony Award winner and Grammy nominated Christopher Nightingale (Matilda the Musical). The production its U.S. Premiere at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in summer 2024.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 09 Hrs 54 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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