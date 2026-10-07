THE LORD OF THE RINGS - THE EPIC STAGE ADVENTURE to Premiere in Istanbul
The production will tour to Istanbul, Bucharest, Sofia, Prague, Warsaw, Thessaloniki, Athens, Tallinn, Zagreb, and Dubai, with further cities to be revealed.
A new stage production of The Lord of the Rings, entitled The Lord of the Rings - The Epic Stage Adventure, will have its world premiere at Zorlu Performing Arts Center in Istanbul, October 2027.
Enter the world of Middle-earth as Frodo and The Fellowship embark on their daring quest to destroy The One Ring and conquer the Dark Lord. Spectacular staging and virtuoso performances unite to create one of the most thrilling dramatic events of the decade.
The production will tour to Istanbul, Bucharest, Sofia, Prague, Warsaw, Thessaloniki, Athens, Tallinn, Zagreb, and Dubai, with further cities to be revealed.
A production of The Lord of The Rings, a musical tale based on the classic trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien, opened in the UK in 2023 with book and lyrics by Shaun McKenna and Matthew Warchus and music by A.R. Rahman (Bombay Dreams, Slumdog Millionaire), Värttinä and Tony Award winner and Grammy nominated Christopher Nightingale (Matilda the Musical). The production its U.S. Premiere at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in summer 2024.
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