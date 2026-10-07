Interview: Deborah Silver On DEBORAH SILVER & FABULOUS FRIENDS: VOICES FOR ALS at Carnegie Hall

Grammy-nominated vocalist Deborah Silver makes her Carnegie Hall debut with Deborah Silver & FABULOUS FRIENDS: VOICES FOR ALS, an evening of beloved standards, jazz favorites, and musical surprises at Zankel Hall on October 11, 2026 at 7:30 pm. Silver is joined by legendary icon Dionne Warwick, three-time Grammy-winning recording artist Jon Secada, Stella Cole, a leading voice of the Great American Songbook for a new generation, and Broadway's Mikaela Secada, with 100 percent of ticket proceeds going to ALS research.

The evening is deeply personal for Silver, whose sister, Marjie Berman Block, has been living with ALS for nearly 18 years. Born and raised in Mississippi, Silver first gained national recognition with a series of Billboard-charting releases, including The Gold Standards, which reached No. 1 on two separate Billboard charts. Her western swing album Glitter & Grits, recorded with Ray Benson and Asleep at the Wheel, topped both the Traditional Jazz and Western Swing charts, and her collaboration with the Count Basie Orchestra, Basie Rocks!, was produced by Grammy winner Steve Jordan. Philanthropy has long been central to her career: she recorded her album Pure Silver specifically to raise funds for ALS research and continues to donate 100 percent of its proceeds to the cause, and together with her daughter Madison, she launched SLAM ALS, a worldwide charitable initiative.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Silver about the inspiration behind the evening, assembling her lineup of fabulous friends, and why she hopes the next VOICES FOR ALS will be a victory party.

What does it mean to you personally to bring this concert to Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall stage?

That little girl growing up in Mississippi, singing along to Dionne Warwick's records, could never have imagined that one day she'd be sharing a stage with her at Carnegie Hall. That alone would be a dream come true. But the reason I'll be there gives that dream a meaning far beyond anything I could have imagined. Standing on that stage surrounded by extraordinary artists, all coming together to use our voices for people like my sister who fight ALS every single day, is the greatest honor of all. If our music can help bring us even one step closer to a cure, then every note we sing will have a purpose.

How did your sister Marjie's journey with ALS shape the vision for this particular evening?

Marjie has spent nearly 18 years showing us what courage looks like. Whenever putting this evening together feels overwhelming, I think about what she faces every single day. Her determination inspires everyone around her and everyone who hears her story.

What was the process of assembling this specific lineup of Dionne Warwick, Jon Secada, Stella Cole, and Mikaela Secada?

I wanted artists whose music I love, but also people with the heart to come together for this cause. Dionne, Jon, Stella, and Mikaela each bring something so special to the evening, and I'm grateful they said yes. They're lending their voices to help us turn a beautiful night of music into real support for ALS research and hope for families all around the world living with ALS.

Can you walk us through how the idea for VOICES FOR ALS first came together?

Finding a cure for ALS is always at the forefront of my mind. Giving back has always been a part of our family life and how I raised my children. Together, we've created and organized many fundraising efforts. My first album, Pure Silver, was recorded specifically to fund ALS research, and I continue to donate 100 percent of the proceeds to that cause. VOICES FOR ALS grew out of that same desire to help again through music. I reached out to fellow artists and asked them to join me in using our voices for people whose own voices are being taken away by this disease. Their generosity and willingness to help brought Deborah Silver & FABULOUS FRIENDS: VOICES FOR ALS to life. My hope is to raise funds for research, bring more attention to ALS, and remind families facing ALS that they haven't been forgotten.

What conversations did you have with your sister about dedicating this Carnegie Hall evening to her fight?

It's the same conversation we have all the time: "How are we going to get this thing cured?" When Marjie was first diagnosed, there were so many "whys." But I came to believe that when she was chosen for this fight, our whole family was chosen, too. G-d knew we would fight and not give up until there was a cure for everyone. And that's exactly what we've been doing for 18 years. My children got involved right away, at just 11 and 12 years old, and quickly raised more than $100,000 through their own projects to help fund the search for a cure. I recorded my first album, Pure Silver, solely to raise money for ALS research, and I still honor that commitment today. Dedicating this Carnegie Hall evening to my sister is part of a promise our family has been keeping from the beginning. We're going to keep fighting, for Marjie and for everyone living with ALS.

How do you hope audiences feel walking out of Zankel Hall after this performance?

I hope they leave smiling and feeling they were part of something that mattered. My sister has taught me so much about finding joy even when life is incredibly hard, and I want to share that joy with everyone in the room. I hope they leave with a better understanding of ALS, a desire to help, and the inspiration to make a difference for others, whatever the cause may be. And, of course, I hope they're humming on the way home and telling their friends, about both the music and the reason we came together!

What can you tell us about the "musical surprises" audiences should expect during the show?

Well, if I tell you, they won't be surprises, and I'd hate to ruin my own show! But with this group of fabulous friends, you can expect some wonderful musical moments and a few combinations you don't get to hear every day. I'm having a hard enough time keeping them a secret myself!

How do the Great American Songbook standards you'll perform take on new meaning in the context of this benefit?

These songs have always helped us say what's in our hearts. But with my sister and others living with ALS in the audience, knowing what they face every day, those familiar words will mean even more. I grew up singing along to Dionne Warwick's records. Now I'll be singing 'What the World Needs Now Is Love' beside her, in a room full of people who have come to help. I can't imagine singing those words without feeling all that love, and quietly adding a prayer of my own: "And a cure."

Looking ahead, do you see VOICES FOR ALS becoming a recurring event, and what would that mean to you?

I would love nothing more than for our next VOICES FOR ALS to be a victory party celebrating a cure. Until then, I'll keep doing everything I can, including through my music, to help bring us closer to a world without ALS. And when that day comes, even the ballads are getting a kick line!

Deborah Silver & FABULOUS FRIENDS: VOICES FOR ALS takes place October 11, 2026 at 7:30 pm at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall, with 100 percent of ticket proceeds going to ALS research. For tickets and information, visit carnegiehall.org. For more on Deborah Silver, visit deborahsilvermusic.com.

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