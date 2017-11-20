INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - November 20, 2017 - Once On This Island, The Band's Visit, and Meteor Shower Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Once On this Island (6.58%), The Band's Visit (6.17%), Spongebob (4.43%), Dear Evan Hansen (2.66%) and School of Rock (2.17%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Meteor Shower (10.51%), M. Butterfly (5.48%), and Play That Goes Wrong (1.71%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Farinelli and the King (6.68%), King Kong (5.10%), Frozen (4.77%), Escape to Margaritaville (4.00%) and Angels in America (2.99%).









Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Frozen (+3,267), School of Rock (+2,826), The Lion King (+2,607), Anastasia (+2,000) and Dear Evan Hansen (+1,803).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-180), The Phantom of the Opera (-113), and My Fair Lady (+12).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Dear Evan Hansen (+18,269), Come From Away (+7,675), School of Rock (+4,792), Chicago (+4,726) and Frozen(+4,164).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-67,712), The Lion King (-9,443), Aladdin (-5,211), Kinky Boots (-4,150) and Anastasia (-2,607).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Spongebob (+1,200), The Lion King (+1,027), Hamilton (+1,017), Hello, Dolly! (+950) and Kinky Boots (+948).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,830), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,620), Wicked (+245), Come From Away (+185) and Anastasia (+167).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-29), Bronx Tale (+3) and Farinelli and the King (+5).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Dear Evan Hansen (+7,093), Hamilton (+5,450), Wicked (+1,511), Mean Girls (+1,342) and Spongebob (+1,291).

The shows with the least growth were Farinelli and the King (+4), King Kong (+9) and My Fair Lady (+9).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Once on this Island

Top Play - Meteor Shower







