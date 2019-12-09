INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - December 9th - JAGGED LITTLE PILL & SLAVE PLAY Top Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Jagged Little Pill (12.51%), Beetlejuice (2.16%), Ain't Too Proud (1.60%), Frozen (1.40%) and Oklahoma! (1.07%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Slave Play (7.28%), A Christmas Carol (5.25%), Darren Brown: Secret (3.82%), American Utopia (3.57%) and Betrayal (2.88%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Diana (8.34%), West Side Story (4.31%), Plaza Suite (2.97%), Six (2.75%) and Girl From The North Country (2.48%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Frozen (+1,935), The Lion King (+1,402), Cursed Child (+921), Jagged Little Pill (+716) and Six (+588).

The shows with the least growth were The Phantom of the Opera (-295), Book of Mormon (-163), Wicked (-111), Chicago (-19) and Dear Evan Hansen (-14).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (+11,490), Dear Evan Hansen (+7,700), Betrayal (+5,303), Jagged Little Pill (+3,505) and Book of Mormon (+2,333).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (-23,479), To Kill A Mockingbird (-5,597), Chicago (-3,840), The Music Man (-2,736) and Hadestown (-2,174).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,155), Moulin Rouge (+962), Jagged Little Pill (+921), Wicked (+896) and Frozen (+753).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,216), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,129), Beetlejuice (+655), Frozen (+451) and Jagged Little Pill (+448).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-96), Aladdin (1), The Lion King (1), SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW (4) and The Sound Inside (4).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Wicked (+10,924), Jagged Little Pill (+4,732), Beetlejuice (+4,289), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,936) and Frozen (+2,674).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (-383), Tootsie The Musical (6), Lincoln Center Theatre (17), The Sound Inside (48) and Manhattan Theatre Club (62).











