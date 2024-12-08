ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Top 10

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, returned with its first live shows, revealing the Top 10 performers in both age groups. The Top 10 includes...

High School: Emersyn Hunt ("Notice Me Horton" from Seussical), Tyler Landusky ("Maria" from West Side Story), Macy Bettwieser ("She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress), Rika Nishikawa ("On My Own" from Les Miserables), Patrick Ford ("Grow for Me" from Little Shop of Horrors), Ashlee Fucarino ("Gorgeous" from The Apple Tree), Maya Johnson ("Me and the Sky" from Come From Away), Zakk Massa ("Corner of the Sky" from Pippin), Lillian Duncan ("I Didn't Plan It" from Waitress), Marco Rodriguez ("Goodbye" from Catch Me If You Can), and Wrigley Mancha ("Killer Instinct" from Bring It On).

College: Emily Marx ("Here I Am" from Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), Tarrick Walker ("On the Street Where You Live" from My Fair Lady), Erin Morton ("She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress), Fernando Flores ("Somebody Somwhere" from The Most Happy Fella), Dylan Renart ("Corner of the Sky" from Pippin), Kristabel Kenta-Bibi ("Somewhere That's Green" from Little Shop of Horrors), Elijah V. Ramos ("Something to Believe In" from Newsies), Nino de la Torre ("For Forever" from Dear Evan Hansen), Rachael Harper ("Meadowlark" from The Baker's Wife), Gavin Blonda ("Corner of the Sky" from Pippin), and Angelina Milici ("She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress).

While we wait to see who makes the Top 5, catch up on the Top 10 episodes below!

